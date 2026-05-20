New Global Study Finds AI Is Amplifying Longstanding Workplace Technology Problems

The 2026 Endpoint Ecosystem International Study reveals employees continue to work around company systems, struggle with password security, and face growing AI enablement gaps

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mobile Mentor today released findings from The 2026 Endpoint Ecosystem International Study: How your employees engage workplace technology in the age of AI, a global survey of more than 2,500 employees across the United States, United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand.

Now in its third edition, the study tracks how workplace technology behavior has evolved since 2022 across security, productivity, onboarding, device usage, IT support, and artificial intelligence adoption.

The findings suggest that while companies have improved some operational areas over the past four years, many of the core tensions between productivity, security, and employee behavior remain unresolved—and artificial intelligence is now amplifying those challenges.

Among the study's findings:

67% of employees report that they at least sometimes work around company policies or controls to get their job done

73% say they choose passwords that are easy to remember

Only 29% say AI tools provide regular or essential value in their work

48% report receiving no AI training or are unsure whether training exists

"Businesses are rapidly deploying AI into environments where many foundational workplace technology problems still persist," said Denis O'Shea, CEO of Mobile Mentor. "The challenge is no longer just implementing new tools. It's making technology secure, usable, and aligned with how employees actually work."

The research found that longstanding security behaviors have remained remarkably consistent since the first study in 2022. More than three-quarters of employees still rely on passwords daily, and nearly one-third primarily rely on memory to manage passwords.

The study also found that employees consistently give priority to personal privacy over company security. Across all three study waves, roughly seven in ten employees selected personal privacy as more important than company security in daily work decisions.

At the same time, technology friction continues to drive workaround behavior. Employees who reported frequent friction were significantly more likely to bypass company controls, while nearly half of respondents (47%) said non-work tools such as personal email, messaging, or file-sharing applications are often more efficient than those provided by their employer.

The study's largest new focus area was artificial intelligence adoption and workplace readiness.

While many companies have introduced AI tools into the workplace, value realization remains uneven:

Only 29% of employees report that AI tools provide regular or essential value

38% report little or no value from AI

Employees receiving role-specific AI training were more than three times as likely to report meaningful AI value compared to employees receiving no training

The research also identified a growing divide between leadership and frontline workers:

38% of frontline workers report not using AI at all

Compared to just 11% of managers and executives

Frontline employees were also significantly less likely to report receiving AI training or understanding how AI protections are managed within their business.

Despite the challenges, the study also identified signs of progress since 2022, including improved remote onboarding experiences, reduced personal use of work devices, and increased employee confidence in how companies protect company and personal data.

"AI is not resolving existing workplace technology challenges,it is exposing and amplifying them," O'Shea added. "Businesses that reduce friction, improve enablement, and align security with how work actually happens will be far better positioned for the future."

The full report, The 2026 Endpoint Ecosystem International Study, is available at endpointecosystem.com.

About Mobile Mentor

As a Microsoft Partner of the Year award winner, Mobile Mentor is a global leader in modern IT services. For over 21 years, Mobile Mentor has empowered businesses to simplify IT, strengthen security, and deliver exceptional user experiences.

Media Contact

Andrew Reade, Mobile Mentor, 1 8143235775, [email protected], https://www.mobile-mentor.com/

SOURCE Mobile Mentor