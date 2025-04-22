New GlobeScan Survey Finds Strong Bipartisan Support for Corporate Action on Climate and DEI

Americans continue to be as engaged and concerned about things like climate change and DEI. Post this

Key Findings:

Bipartisan Mandate for Corporate Commitment

71% of Americans believe companies should be committed to addressing climate change.

believe companies should be committed to addressing climate change. 72% say companies should have commitments to DEI.

say companies should have commitments to DEI. 56% of Republicans support DEI commitments, and 58% back climate-related commitments—illustrating cross-party consensus.

support DEI commitments, and back climate-related commitments—illustrating cross-party consensus. A majority of Americans across every generation—from Gen Z to Baby Boomers and older —agree with supporting these climate change and DEI commitments.

across every generation—from Gen Z to Baby Boomers and older —agree with supporting these climate change and DEI commitments. Americans Want CEOs to Speak Up: a majority of Americans believe CEOs should publicly advocate for both DEI and climate action. This includes over half of Republicans.

a majority of Americans believe for both DEI and climate action. This includes Corporate Advocacy beyond Climate and DEI: Support remains high for companies speaking out on the protection of freshwater and several social issues. While Democrats lead on support, Independents and Republicans are selectively supportive , signaling a need for tailored messaging.

Support remains high for companies speaking out on and several social issues. While , signaling a need for tailored messaging. Americans remain divided on paying more taxes or higher prices to combat climate change, yet over 40% across all demographics—including Republicans—support this tradeoff.

on paying more taxes or higher prices to combat climate change, yet Green Purchasing Is Up, but Cost Still a Barrier: More Americans are buying environmentally friendly products, while cost remains the primary factor for those who wanted to but could not.

More Americans are buying environmentally friendly products, while for those who wanted to but could not. Changes in Trust in Institutions: Net trust in global companies has increased, while net trust in science and academia has slightly declined—especially among women, Millennials, and Gen X. Conversely, we see trust rising among Gen Z and Republicans.

Net trust in has increased, while net trust in has slightly declined—especially among women, Millennials, and Gen X. Conversely, we see trust Protest Seen as Effective Tool: Belief in the effectiveness of public protests and demonstrations has increased since 2024, especially among Gen Z and Democrats.

"American public opinion and consumer attitudes and behaviors on sustainability remain remarkably resilient since the election of President Trump and all the attendant economic and political machinations," said Chris Coulter, CEO of GlobeScan. "Americans continue to be as engaged and concerned about things like climate change and DEI as they were before, suggesting that expectations for sustainability remain fully intact."

