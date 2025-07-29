New GoodBelly Shots Launch at Whole Foods with Award-Winning Formula for Gut and Immune Health

Enhanced 2oz shots feature clinically studied probiotics, prebiotic fiber, and craveable flavors - now available nationwide in Mango and Strawberry Banana.
BOULDER, Colo., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- GoodBelly, a leader in digestive health, has launched its newly reformulated Wellness Shots at Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S. The 2oz shots, recently named "Probiotic Drink of the Year" by the Mindful Awards, deliver powerful gut and immune health benefits in a craveable, convenient format.
Amid 230% year over year growth in the probiotic shot category, GoodBelly's enhanced line delivers what today's consumers are looking for: simple, effective gut health solutions. Each 2oz shot combines 3g of prebiotic fiber with the clinically studied DE111® probiotic strain and is formulated to be organic, non-GMO, vegan, kosher, and free from dairy, soy and gluten.
"We saw an opportunity to make a good product even better," said Marc Seguin, CEO of NextFoods, the parent company of GoodBelly. "Our new shots are more effective, easier to enjoy, and something we'd feel good bringing into our own daily routines. If we don't use it, we won't sell it - that's our bar."
GoodBelly Wellness Shots are now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, merchandised in the refrigerated Whole Body set with other wellness shots.
About NextFoods:
At NextFoods, our promise is simple: we make the journey to better health feel as good as the results. As the parent company of GoodBelly and Cheribundi, we blend science and nature to create effective, enjoyable products that support gut health, recovery, and everyday wellness. Headquartered in Boulder, CO, our products have been trusted by elite athletes and wellness-minded consumers alike since 2006. We're proud to be leading a smarter, more enjoyable future for functional nutrition. Learn more at goodbelly.com and cheribundi.com.
*DE111® is a trademark of Deerland Enzymes, Inc.
Media Contact
Cristy Brusoe, NextFoods, 1 6518955842, [email protected], https://goodbelly.com
SOURCE NextFoods
