New GoodBelly Shots Launch at Whole Foods with Award-Winning Formula for Gut and Immune Health

Our new shots are more effective, easier to enjoy, and something we'd feel good bringing into our own daily routines. If we don't use it, we won't sell it - that's our bar. Post this

"We saw an opportunity to make a good product even better," said Marc Seguin, CEO of NextFoods, the parent company of GoodBelly. "Our new shots are more effective, easier to enjoy, and something we'd feel good bringing into our own daily routines. If we don't use it, we won't sell it - that's our bar."

GoodBelly Wellness Shots are now available nationwide at Whole Foods Market, merchandised in the refrigerated Whole Body set with other wellness shots.

About NextFoods:

At NextFoods, our promise is simple: we make the journey to better health feel as good as the results. As the parent company of GoodBelly and Cheribundi, we blend science and nature to create effective, enjoyable products that support gut health, recovery, and everyday wellness. Headquartered in Boulder, CO, our products have been trusted by elite athletes and wellness-minded consumers alike since 2006. We're proud to be leading a smarter, more enjoyable future for functional nutrition. Learn more at goodbelly.com and cheribundi.com.

*DE111® is a trademark of Deerland Enzymes, Inc.

Media Contact

Cristy Brusoe, NextFoods, 1 6518955842, [email protected], https://goodbelly.com

SOURCE NextFoods