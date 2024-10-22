New Gooseneck Omni Antennas Offer Enhanced Signals in a Durable Package

"They are a superior alternative to traditional fixed-mount antennas, offering the versatility, durability, and portability that the RF and microwave industries require," said Senior Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. Post this

Engineered to meet the demands of various environments, the gooseneck omni antennas are available across a wide range of frequencies and radiation patterns, making them suitable for diverse applications − from industrial settings to field operations. The flexibility of the gooseneck design enables users to customize the antenna's position to achieve the best possible performance, regardless of the surrounding conditions.

Constructed from rugged materials such as fiberglass and metal, these antennas are built to withstand shock, vibration and other environmental hazards, ensuring long-lasting reliability. Their lightweight and compact design also enhances their portability, allowing for easy transportation and deployment in the field. They are ideal for mobile and remote applications.

"They are a superior alternative to traditional fixed-mount antennas, offering the versatility, durability, and portability that the RF and microwave industries require," said Senior Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas. "Whether used in challenging environments or standard setups, these antennas provide the flexibility needed to maintain optimal signal quality."

Fairview's new gooseneck omni antennas are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (972) 649-6678.

About Fairview Microwave:

A leading supplier of on-demand RF and microwave products since 1992, Fairview offers immediate delivery of RF components including attenuators, adapters, coaxial cable assemblies, connectors, terminations and much more. All products are shipped same-day from the company's ISO 9001:2015-certified production facilities in Lewisville, Texas. Fairview Microwave is an Infinite Electronics brand.

About Infinite Electronics:

Infinite operates a global portfolio of leading in-stock connectivity solution brands. The brands help propel the world's innovators forward by working urgently to provide products, solutions and real-time support for customers. Backed by Warburg Pincus, Infinite's brands serve customers across a wide range of industries with a broad inventory selection, same-day shipping and 24/7 customer service. Learn more at infiniteelectronics.com.

Media Contact

Peter McNeil, Fairview Microwave, +1 (972) 649-6678, [email protected], https://www.infiniteelectronics.com

SOURCE Fairview Microwave