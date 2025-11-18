New Guide Helps Retirees Discover How Life Coaching Kids Can Help Them Turn Their Wisdom into Purpose and Income

Adventures in Wisdom® launches its Retirement Guide for Life Coaching for Kids, helping older adults step into meaningful encore careers that change children's lives.
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Adventures in Wisdom® today announced the launch of its Retirement Guide to Life Coaching for Kids, a first-of-its-kind resource designed to help retirees and soon-to-retire adults build purpose, connection, and meaningful income by empowering children with mindset skills for life. Adventures in Wisdom® is a global leader in life coaching and mindset development for kids, with certified WISDOM Coaches in more than 30 countries helping children grow in confidence, resilience, and emotional well-being.
As older adults search for fulfilling, flexible work that matters, many are surprised to discover that life coaching for kids is one of the most joyful and impactful encore careers available today. Adventures in Wisdom's new Retirement Guide gives them a clear roadmap for getting started, including how story-based coaching works, why retirees are uniquely suited to coach children, and how to launch a coaching practice that enables them to be in full control of their schedule whether they want to coach part-time or full-time, in person or online.
Why Are More Retirees Choosing to Life Coach Kids?
WISDOM Coaches® around the world, who are in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, are combining their life experience with the proven story-based coaching curriculum and step-by-step STORY Coaching Process from Adventures in Wisdom to help children build confidence, self-esteem, resilience, and emotional wellbeing during a time when mental and emotional health challenges are at an all-time high.
"Retirees have extraordinary wisdom and lived experience and kids need guidance now more than ever," said Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom®, a company that has certified many hundreds of coaches since 2013. "This guide shows retirees how they can use engaging stories and proven coaching tools to empower children to be confident and prepared to thrive in life while bringing purpose, flexibility, and income into their own lives."
What Will Retirees Learn in the Retirement Guide for Life Coaching Kids?
The guide provides 10 questions retirees can ask themselves to see if coaching children could be a great fit for them.
The guide also helps retiring adults understand:
- What life coaching for kids is and how it's different from mentoring and counseling
- Why life coaching for kids is a unique business opportunity for retirees
- How story-based coaching helps create lasting change with children in a fun and meaningful way
- How to create flexible income while doing purpose-driven work
- Three simple steps to explore their certification path
It also includes immediate next steps for retirees who want to see what coaching looks like in action, including a link to a free coaching story from the "Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching for Kids Curriculum" that they can share with children in their own lives.
The guide can be downloaded for free at:
https://adventuresinwisdom.com/life-coaching-kids-for-retirement/
Why do Kids Need Life Coaching Now More than Ever?
With anxiety, stress, and emotional challenges increasing among children worldwide, parents and communities are looking for new ways to support children's mental fitness and wellbeing. WISDOM Coaches certified through Adventures in Wisdom become part of a parent's team, helping their children develop the mindset skill and skill set needed to be confident and prepared to thrive in life.
Retirees who step into this work bring presence, empathy, patience, and a lifetime of perspective, making them uniquely powerful coaches for the next generation.
How Has Life Coaching for Kids Impacted Retirees' Lives?
"The Adventures in Wisdom program has provided me with the ability to live my passion of helping children after retiring as a teacher… AIW has also connected me to a global community of like-minded coaches changing our world one child at a time. Once you start going through the AIW program, you immediately realize how life changing it is; not only for the children, but on a personal level too." — Debra Ann, Retired Teacher and WISDOM Coach®
"Coaching kids is a lot of fun and so rewarding. Using the Adventures in Wisdom system, I've helped so many kids grow, and I've grown with them. I love the stories and activities because they help children understand concepts that are often hard to grasp. When I coach, children feel safe talking with me. I get to choose how many clients I take on and I can coach online or in person. And the added income helps too!" — Linda, Retired Teacher, Mother and Grandmother, WISDOM Coach®
How to Get the Retirement Guide to Life Coaching for Kids
Retirees and soon-to-retire adults can download the free Retirement Guide to Life Coaching for Kids at:
https://adventuresinwisdom.com/life-coaching-kids-for-retirement/
After downloading, they'll receive additional resources, including a quick-start overview, a sample of the coaching curriculum, and the next steps for exploring certification.
About Adventures in Wisdom®
Renaye Thornborrow is leading a worldwide mission to bring life coaching and mindset development to kids. Since 2013, her company has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. For Renaye, motherhood was the catalyst for turning her lifelong passion for personal development into a powerful story-based coaching curriculum to help children develop mindset skills for self-esteem, resilience, confidence, self-leadership, happiness, and so much more. Renaye is a personal development expert, member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), and former 3-year board member for the Association of Coach Training Organizations (ACTO). She is a retired corporate marketing executive and the proud mother of 23-year-old twins – a son and a daughter. Adventures in Wisdom is an ICF CCE (Continuing Coach Education) provider.
Media Contact
Renaye Thornborrow, Adventures in Wisdom, 1 512-222-6659, [email protected], AdventuresInWisdom.com
SOURCE Adventures in Wisdom
