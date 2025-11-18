New Guide Helps Retirees Discover How Life Coaching Kids Can Help Them Turn Their Wisdom into Purpose and Income

Retirees are creating purpose, impact, and income by becoming a life coach for kids. This guide shows how they can use a proven story-based coaching curriculum to help children build mindset skills for confidence, resilience, and self-leadership, while creating a flexible side business they love. Post this

Why Are More Retirees Choosing to Life Coach Kids?

WISDOM Coaches® around the world, who are in their 50s, 60s, and 70s, are combining their life experience with the proven story-based coaching curriculum and step-by-step STORY Coaching Process from Adventures in Wisdom to help children build confidence, self-esteem, resilience, and emotional wellbeing during a time when mental and emotional health challenges are at an all-time high.

"Retirees have extraordinary wisdom and lived experience and kids need guidance now more than ever," said Renaye Thornborrow, founder of Adventures in Wisdom®, a company that has certified many hundreds of coaches since 2013. "This guide shows retirees how they can use engaging stories and proven coaching tools to empower children to be confident and prepared to thrive in life while bringing purpose, flexibility, and income into their own lives."

What Will Retirees Learn in the Retirement Guide for Life Coaching Kids?

The guide provides 10 questions retirees can ask themselves to see if coaching children could be a great fit for them.

The guide also helps retiring adults understand:

What life coaching for kids is and how it's different from mentoring and counseling

Why life coaching for kids is a unique business opportunity for retirees

How story-based coaching helps create lasting change with children in a fun and meaningful way

How to create flexible income while doing purpose-driven work

Three simple steps to explore their certification path

It also includes immediate next steps for retirees who want to see what coaching looks like in action, including a link to a free coaching story from the "Adventures in Wisdom Life Coaching for Kids Curriculum" that they can share with children in their own lives.

The guide can be downloaded for free at:

Why do Kids Need Life Coaching Now More than Ever?

With anxiety, stress, and emotional challenges increasing among children worldwide, parents and communities are looking for new ways to support children's mental fitness and wellbeing. WISDOM Coaches certified through Adventures in Wisdom become part of a parent's team, helping their children develop the mindset skill and skill set needed to be confident and prepared to thrive in life.

Retirees who step into this work bring presence, empathy, patience, and a lifetime of perspective, making them uniquely powerful coaches for the next generation.

How Has Life Coaching for Kids Impacted Retirees' Lives?

"The Adventures in Wisdom program has provided me with the ability to live my passion of helping children after retiring as a teacher… AIW has also connected me to a global community of like-minded coaches changing our world one child at a time. Once you start going through the AIW program, you immediately realize how life changing it is; not only for the children, but on a personal level too." — Debra Ann, Retired Teacher and WISDOM Coach®

"Coaching kids is a lot of fun and so rewarding. Using the Adventures in Wisdom system, I've helped so many kids grow, and I've grown with them. I love the stories and activities because they help children understand concepts that are often hard to grasp. When I coach, children feel safe talking with me. I get to choose how many clients I take on and I can coach online or in person. And the added income helps too!" — Linda, Retired Teacher, Mother and Grandmother, WISDOM Coach®

How to Get the Retirement Guide to Life Coaching for Kids

Retirees and soon-to-retire adults can download the free Retirement Guide to Life Coaching for Kids at:

After downloading, they'll receive additional resources, including a quick-start overview, a sample of the coaching curriculum, and the next steps for exploring certification.

About Adventures in Wisdom®

Renaye Thornborrow is leading a worldwide mission to bring life coaching and mindset development to kids. Since 2013, her company has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. For Renaye, motherhood was the catalyst for turning her lifelong passion for personal development into a powerful story-based coaching curriculum to help children develop mindset skills for self-esteem, resilience, confidence, self-leadership, happiness, and so much more. Renaye is a personal development expert, member of the International Coaching Federation (ICF), and former 3-year board member for the Association of Coach Training Organizations (ACTO). She is a retired corporate marketing executive and the proud mother of 23-year-old twins – a son and a daughter. Adventures in Wisdom is an ICF CCE (Continuing Coach Education) provider.

