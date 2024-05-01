New Guide Provides a Daily Organizing Guide To Help Free Your Home and Life From Clutter

"It's hard breaking old habits, but it's worth it to make changes to improve your life," said Tebbe. "Following through and applying skills, like time management, will result in a more organized home, family and business." Post this

"Everything is quick and easy to implement," said Tebbe, "and homework is explained in a way that helps you maintain it and eventually master it."

Tebbe developed a love for organizing as a young girl, and eventually it became her profession. She has been a professional organizer for over 20 years, is a member of the National Association of Productivity and Organizing Professionals (NAPO) and the owner of Organizing Happy Helper, a company that provides training and hands-on experience to declutter her clients spaces and life.

"Organizing Tips for 365 Days With Homework (Tips: Organizing, Time Management, Etiquette, Spirituality, Laughter, Charity & Miscellaneous Tips) "

By Deborah R. Tebbe

ISBN: 9781664282124 (softcover); 9781664282131 (hardcover); 9781664282117 (electronic)

Available at WestBow Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Deborah R. Tebbe lives in Metro Detroit, Michigan, with her husband, children, and grandchildren. A Christian and a professional organizer, she is a member of the National Association of Productivity & Organizing Professionals (NAPO) and has earned a host of related certificates. Tebbe is the owner of Organizing Happy Helper LLC., a company that provides organizing services for residential and business clients. To learn more, please visit organizedhappyhelper.com or debbietebbe.com.

