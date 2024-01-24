New Guide Reveals 111 Museums Across The City of Lights

"111 Museums in Paris That You Shouldn't Miss" is a new guidebook that reveals the little-known galleries, gardens, and historic buildings filled with art of all kinds, fashion and design, history and science, and plenty of curiosities all across the City of Lights. Post this

The guidebook is part of the international 111 Places series for local residents and visitors who want to explore beyond the well-trodden paths in cities and regions around the world.

This book reveals galleries inside the Louvre and Orsay Museums that are oases of calm. But it's the smaller collections that offer unique enticements and bigger surprises. The Museum of the Butterfly, the Museum of Hand Fans, and the Museum of Medicine are small and rare gems that most people don't even know about.

The City of Economics is a museum that makes economics fun even for children through interactive games in a spectacular villa that's a major part of the experience. The Bourdelle Museum presents the artist's colossal sculptures in an intimate garden setting. Visitors to the City of Music will be astonished by Chopin's last piano and the only known Stradivarius guitar. The National Air & Space Museum is a joyride through France's aeronautic history, from hot-air ballooning to space exploration.

"The museums in Paris make us cast aside our preconceived notions of what is beautiful or interesting," says Wesolowski. "With the eyes of the world on Paris for the Olympics, we hope our book will entice visitors to explore the museums across this amazing city."

With vibrant photographs by Wesolowski and detailed maps, 111 Museums in Paris That You Shouldn't Miss takes readers on a voyage through myriad galleries, gardens, and historic buildings filled with art of all kinds, fashion and design, history and science, and unique curiosities. The authors will be holding book talks in New York, Washington, Philadelphia, Frederick, and Boston January 25 – February 9, 2024 with Alliance Française Chapters, Rizzoli Bookstore, and Tiara Day Boutique.

About the 111 Places Series

This book is part of the illustrated 111 Places guidebook series that reveals cities, regions, countries, and specialty themes from a wonderfully different and personal perspective. Go off the beaten path to find the hidden places, museums, stories, shops, and neighborhoods that unlock a destination's true character, history, and flavor. The series is published by Emons Publishing in Cologne, Germany, with offices in New York and Rome. http://www.111Places.com

Cover and high-resolution images of museums in Dropbox, more available on request. https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/2qfnggixhp14bvmkll4dn/h?rlkey=quvlomd969i3s8lzyzwc807ue&dl=0

Title: 111 Museums in Paris That You Shouldn't Miss

Publisher: Emons Publishing/ACC Distribution

Price: US$23.95 / /£13.99

Release: November 15, 2023

Binding: Paperback with flaps

Extent: 240 pages

Illustrations: 111+ color photographs throughout

ISBN: 978-3-7408-1047-4

Size: 5 ¼ in. x 8 1/8 in.

Author Bios:

Anne Carminati is a native Parisian, and her greatest passions are art and design. She is a free spirit, free of boundaries and bias, eager to listen, to discover and to create. She attended art schools in both Paris and New York. Today, she works as an interior designer for Maison Anne Carminati. Based in Paris and New York, Anne recently launched a new, high-end home accessories line. Her taste combines a love of historic traditions and cultures with emerging art trends to bring energy, creativity and new perspectives.

James Wesolowski fell in love with Paris when he first visited as a teenager. James later lived and worked in the US, Africa, and Latin America, and he founded a tech consultancy based in New York. Today, James lives between Paris and New York, where he pursues his passions for museums, photography, French wine and cuisine, and long-distance running. His fantasy is to study art restoration and work on the paintings in one of Paris' many small churches.

Contact: Karen Seiger, Emons Publishing

[email protected]

+1 (646) 256-5280

New guidebook reveals the soul within the City of Lights

111 Museums in Paris That You Shouldn't Miss

By Anne Carminati and James Wesolowski

Media Contact

Karen E. Seiger, Emons Verlag GmBH, 6462565280, [email protected], www.111Places.com

SOURCE Emons Publishing