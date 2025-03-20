New Guide to Provide Top C-Suite Executives a Road Map for Utilizing Managed Service Providers for Success

'An Executive's Guide to MSPs' offers expert insights and practical steps for C-level executives and IT leaders to optimize understanding, assessing, and working with their Managed Service Provider.
NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seasoned industry experts Leart Sapunxhiu and Faris Asmar have released a powerful new resource for business leaders 'An Executive's Guide to MSPs'. This book provides C-suite executives with practical, step-by-step guidance to confidently select and manage Managed Service Providers (MSPs), ensuring alignment with business objectives and optimizing IT operations.
This essential guide addresses critical topics and pitfalls such as assessing vendor capabilities, setting performance metrics, and understanding the financial and strategic impact of different MSPs. With 35+ years in the IT industry, Leart Sapunxhiu and Faris Asmar leverage their in-depth knowledge to provide readers with insights and real examples to make informed decisions. Available free for a limited time at cynoratech.com and for sale on Amazon.
