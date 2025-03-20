New Guide to Provide Top C-Suite Executives a Road Map for Utilizing Managed Service Providers for Success

'An Executive's Guide to MSPs' offers expert insights and practical steps for C-level executives and IT leaders to optimize understanding, assessing, and working with their Managed Service Provider.

NEW YORK, March 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Seasoned industry experts Leart Sapunxhiu and Faris Asmar have released a powerful new resource for business leaders 'An Executive's Guide to MSPs'. This book provides C-suite executives with practical, step-by-step guidance to confidently select and manage Managed Service Providers (MSPs), ensuring alignment with business objectives and optimizing IT operations.