New Hand-Crafted Beverage Company, Sacred Squeeze, Brings Farm-to-Bottle Freshness to Los Angeles

This purposely crafted, made-to-order approach ensures that every sip of Sacred Squeeze comes with vital nutrients and the vibrant flavors of the best produce from local farmers. Currently featuring a curated selection of juices like the immunity-boosting Citrus C+, the hydrating Watermelon, and the detoxifying Tropical Greens, Sacred Squeeze is like having a personal juicing chef dedicated to your well-being.

"Everything right now is made from a small kitchen, done not through a commercial space, but through a do-it-yourself kitchen we personally created," shares Dylan Kabir, co-founder. "Getting it into customers' hands will be through e-commerce, bundled offerings, and partnerships with local businesses like One Elite Training. Because our juices are perishable and we're committed to freshness, everything is made to order."

More than just a beverage provider, Sacred Squeeze aims to foster a deeper connection within the Los Angeles community. By prioritizing relationships with local farmers, Sacred Squeeze champions sustainable practices and ensures that the bounty of the region directly benefits its residents. This commitment to "eating from the land" underscores a belief in the power of community and the inherent goodness of locally sourced nourishment.

"We are truly representing authenticity," emphasizes Bassem. "We're bringing you the minerals and the vitamins from the land to a bottle with no additives, no fluff, no nothing. We are bringing the nutrients from the land into a bottle for you to consume conveniently."

Dylan adds, "We are sourcing from farmers directly. While we eventually want to transition to fully organic, our focus right now is on being hyper-local and transparent about where our incredible ingredients come from."

Sacred Squeeze is poised to become a cornerstone of Los Angeles' wellness landscape, offering a convenient and trustworthy way to nourish the body with the pure essence of nature, hand-crafted with love for the community it serves.

Available Flavors:

Citrus C+ (Organic Oranges)

Tropical Greens (Apple, Cucumber, Celery, Spinach, Orange, Lemon

Watermelon Bliss (Watermelon, Strawberry, Orange)

Golden Glow (Pineapple, Apple, Orange)

Immunity Shot (Ginger, Apple, Lemon, Turmeric, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper)

About Sacred Squeeze:

Sacred Squeeze is a Los Angeles-based beverage company dedicated to providing fresh, hand-squeezed juices made from locally sourced fruits and vegetables. Committed to community well-being and sustainable practices, Sacred Squeeze offers a convenient and authentic way to nourish the body with the pure goodness of nature. For more information please visit: https://sacredsqueeze.com/

