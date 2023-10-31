New Harbor Capital Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

"At New Harbor, we're deeply committed to fostering a culture of partnership and collaboration. Our founder partners' success and well-being are at the heart of these values. This award demonstrates the depth of our dedication to the founders we work with." Tom Formolo, Partner at New Harbor Capital Post this

New Harbor was founded on the premise that exceptional ideas are fostered through a culture of mutual respect, combined with a methodical, research-driven approach. Servant leadership and partnership are the foundation of New Harbor's values. Our approach centers around a give-and-take dynamic that respects founders' perspectives and interests, placing their journey to success at the forefront. New Harbor has partnered with 21 founders since our founding in 2013. Additionally, many of the founders of our prior investments have continued on to become Executive Advisors for our firm post-exit.

The following testimonials tell our story:

"New Harbor's values, expertise, and commitment to innovation and growth perfectly align with our mission and goals for the future. We look forward to supporting more business owners in achieving their business goals in the coming years as a result of our partnership." Ruby Sahiwal, Chairman and CEO of Escalon Services

"We are thrilled to be partnered with New Harbor Capital. New Harbor's expertise and track record of scaling founder-owned, multi-site healthcare companies has been extremely valuable as we seek to expand our reach and achieve the vision we have for the business." Suvi Gross, Founder and President of Monroe Biomedical Research

"From our initial meeting with New Harbor, we knew they would be a great partner. The New Harbor leadership team knew our industry well and shared our vision for the future growth of the company." Matt Riley, Founder and CEO of Blueprint Prep

To compile the list, Inc. went straight to the source: entrepreneurs who have sold to private equity and venture capital firms. Founders filled out a questionnaire about their experiences partnering with private equity, venture capital, and debt firms and shared data on how their portfolio companies have grown during these partnerships.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023.

About New Harbor Capital

New Harbor Capital is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused on investing in lower middle market, growth-oriented healthcare, education, and business services companies. Our Partners have over 90 years of combined experience, partnering with strong management teams to systematically enable accelerated growth in value creation. Since 2000, the New Harbor Partners have completed over 230 investments. As an experienced strategic partner, New Harbor supports management with ideas, connections and resources to capitalize on growth potential. For additional information, please visit www.newharborcap.com.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Disclaimer: This recognition was received from Inc. Media on October 31, 2023. New Harbor Capital paid $995 in entry fees to Inc. Media to be considered for this recognition. The entry process involved contacting past and present founders from New Harbor Capital's investment portfolio to ask them about their experience partnering with New Harbor Capital. New Harbor Capital was one of 218 firms to receive this recognition from Inc. Media. The award nomination period covers January through June of 2023. This rating may not be representative of any one investor's experience and is not indicative of any future performance.

Certain statements about New Harbor Capital made by portfolio company executives herein are intended to illustrate New Harbor Capital's business relationship with such persons, including with respect to New Harbor Capital's facilities as a business partner, rather than New Harbor Capital's capabilities or expertise with respect to investment advisory services. Portfolio company executives were not compensated in connection with their participation, although they generally receive compensation and investment opportunities in connection with their portfolio company roles, and in certain cases are also owners of portfolio company securities and/or investors in New Harbor Capital-sponsored vehicles. Such compensation and investments subject participants to potential conflicts of interest in making the statements herein.

Media Contact

Hayley Formolo, New Harbor Capital, 1 312.878.7177, [email protected], www.newharborcap.com

SOURCE New Harbor Capital