New Harbor in Livorno, Italy, Chooses Penetron System for Durable Concrete Protection

One of the largest seaports in Italy, Livorno's Azimut Harbor remains a key economic motor of the city. The €15 million renewal and upgrade of the marina began in 2023 and will be completed in mid-2026. Designed by the Florence-based architectural studio, Archea Associati, the new marina will house 815 berths along with fully renovated docks and conference/entertainment infrastructure which includes space for restaurants, bars, and administrative offices.

"The repair and reconstruction of the damaged concrete harbor pier included waterproofing of the repaired sections with PENETRON slurry. The new concrete pier structures were constructed with concrete containing PENETRON ADMIX crystalline waterproofing admixture, added during batching," explains Enricomaria Gastaldo Brac, CEO & Managing Director of Penetron Italia.

Specifically, the work carried out at Azimut Harbor included high-pressure scarification to remove carbonated and chloride-containing concrete, insertion of plastic fiber connectors, application of a reinforcing fiberglass mesh, treatment of the prepared concrete surfaces with a layer of PENETRON slurry (a topically-applied crystalline waterproofing material), application of PENETRON ADMIX-treated "fresh on fresh" shotcrete, and a final smoothing with a trowel.

"When applied as a slurry on prepared concrete surfaces, the Penetron System becomes part of the concrete matrix by growing insoluble crystals in all the pores, microcracks, and capillaries, which prevents the onset of corrosion of the embedded steel in the concrete piers," adds Enricomaria Gastaldo Brac.

In the presence of moisture, the active ingredients in PENETRON and PENETRON ADMIX penetrate deeply into the concrete matrix. The ensuing chemical reaction fills microcracks, pores and capillaries with an insoluble crystalline formation, which prevents water and water-borne chemicals from entering, even under constant exposure to seawater. Cracks that develop during the lifetime of the concrete piers are automatically self-healed, resulting in permanent concrete protection.

"In terms of durability, using PENETRON ADMIX as a long-term waterproofing solution has been proven in numerous marine conditions across the Mediterranean," notes Enricomaria Gastaldo Brac. "Ultimately, our admixture turned out to be a cost-effective and durable waterproofing solution."

The Penetron Group is a leading manufacturer of specialty construction products for concrete waterproofing, concrete repairs and floor preparation systems. The Group operates through a global network, offering support to the design and construction community through its regional offices, representatives, and distribution channels.

