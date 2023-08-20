New Haven Parking Authority Seeking Proposals to Develop Bike Share Program

The new bike share initiative adds to the robust expansion of the commuter and visitor offerings.

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With the redevelopment of Union Station, and the anticipated increase of people working in and visiting New Haven, a Request for Proposal (RFP) has been announced by the New Haven Parking Authority (NHPA) to develop and implement a Bike Share System. The system will be designed to make bikes available to residents and visitors in and around the city.

As part of the overall plan, the new Bike Share System will serve the New Haven community with conventional bicycles and electric-powered bikes, furthering the overall goal of de-congesting vehicular traffic in and around New Haven, while also improving parking availability for patrons of the City.

"A revamped bike share program in New Haven perfectly aligns with our growth plan—to be a travel and commuting hub for the Greater New Haven area," said Doug Hausladen, NHPA Executive Director. "Bikes offer an easy way to get to work, school, and for visitors to explore the city—plus, the positive impact on the environment aligns with our commitment to sustainably facilitate economic development."

Interested parties can download the official RFP – free of charge – at https://parknewhaven.com/request-for-bids/. Documents are also available at the NHPA main office located at 232 George Street, New Haven.

The New Haven Parking Authority proudly serves the people of New Haven and its visitors with over 8,000 economical public parking spaces at the Air Rights, Crown Street, Temple Street, Temple Medical, Granite Square, and Union Station Garages, and at numerous surface parking lots conveniently located in downtown New Haven and in surrounding residential neighborhoods.

