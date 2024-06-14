New Haven Residential Treatment Center Announces Stabilization and Assessment Program

"We're proud of the work we're doing at New Haven to support adolescent girls experiencing significant risk factors. The assessment reassures loved ones that the program we offer is the right fit for the child," said Chris Tolen, Psy.D., New Haven director of stabilization and assessment. Post this

The program offers residential treatment for adolescent girls at an intermediate secure care level. New Haven's Stabilization and Assessment program is a beautiful single-family home and is located on New Haven's 23-acre campus. The program is separated from the other residential homes by an equine arena. The average length of stay is eight weeks. The program can serve 12 students and offers a staff-to-student ratio of one direct-care staff member for every three clients. The support is ideal for patients who are not thriving in a less restrictive environment.

"We're proud of the work we're doing at New Haven to support adolescent girls experiencing significant risk factors. The assessment reassures loved ones that the program we offer is the right fit for the child -- one that is conducive to reflection and growth," said Chris Tolen, Psy.D., New Haven director of stabilization and assessment.

The program uses the safe and sound protocol, which helps regulate the nervous system, making it less likely that a person will enter fight-or-flight mode, reduces the frequency of emotional outbursts, and achieves better control and expression of feelings. In addition to evidence-based safe and sound therapy that improves client capacity for connection and receptiveness to other therapies, clients will also have access to equine therapy, an art program, a ropes course, and yoga therapy.

Common struggles that the New Haven team works with at our Stabilization and Assessment program include the following: trauma, depression, anxiety, obsessive compulsive disorder, attachment, self-harm, suicidal ideation with intent, neurodiversity, behavioral challenges, failed treatment/placement, or if the patient is a flight risk.

New Haven has been in operation for more than 25 years. For success stories from alumni patients and parents, visit https://www.newhavenrtc.com/alumni-stories/ For any questions or to talk to one of the New Haven staff members, call 866-805-1199 or email [email protected].

For more information on treatment options and the Embark Behavioral Health continuum of care offered for preteens, teens, and young adults, visit embarkbh.com.

About New Haven Residential Treatment Center

Founded in 1995, the New Haven Residential Treatment Center is a leading residential facility and boarding school dedicated to empowering teenage girls aged 14-18. New Haven's experienced clinical team is committed to creating a safe and supportive environment for adolescents with trauma, depression, anxiety, identity struggles, and other mental health issues. New Haven utilizes personalized treatment plans while incorporating experiential therapy, academic support and a trauma-informed care model to promote post-traumatic growth. Parents actively participate in the therapeutic process alongside their child, creating lasting change for teenage girls and their families. For any questions or to talk to one of the New Haven staff members, call 866-805-1199 or email [email protected]. New Haven Residential Treatment Center is part of the Embark Behavioral Health continuum of care. Embark is a leading network of outpatient centers and residential programs offering premier mental health treatment for preteens, teens, and young adults.

