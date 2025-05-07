New Head of School Announced at BASIS Independent Dublin

Experienced BASIS Independent Schools Leader to Launch New Campus

DUBLIN, Calif., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BASIS Independent Schools, a globally-recognized network of private schools celebrated for exceptional outcomes, announced that Dr. Helen Min will lead the new campus opening in Dublin, CA. BASIS Independent Dublin will bring a rigorous liberal arts and science curriculum to students in grades 6–12 in fall 2026. With a deep commitment to academic excellence, Dr. Min brings a wealth of experience in teaching, leadership, and curriculum development to lead this third BASIS Independent School opening in East Bay, joining BASIS Independent Silicon Valley and Fremont.

Dr. Min will assume the role of Founding Head of School at BASIS Independent Dublin after serving as the Associate Head of School at BASIS Independent Fremont. In this position, she promoted student well-being and cultivated a collaborative, high-achieving school culture. Dr. Min first joined the BASIS Independent Fremont community as Director of Student Affairs. Her dedication to transformative education throughout her career has been demonstrated across a range of roles—from elementary school teacher to curriculum developer, dean, and school administrator.

"Dr. Min's passion for innovative instruction, combined with her strategic leadership experience, makes her the ideal leader to launch BASIS Independent Dublin," said Toby Walker, Vice President of BASIS Independent Schools.

Prior to joining BASIS Independent Schools, Dr. Min served as a Dean and Humanities Teacher at a local public charter school and has taught in schools throughout the East Bay. She also collaborated with the Learning Design Group at Lawrence Hall of Science to create a rigorous, research-based K–8 science curriculum, used widely in classrooms today.

Dr. Min received her bachelor's degree from Cal State East Bay. She went on to receive her Master of Arts and Doctor of Philosophy from the School of Education at the University of California, Berkeley. Her career has also included impactful roles such as Instructional Reform Facilitator for San Francisco Unified School District, and supervisor for teacher development at the University of San Francisco, where she mentored the next generation of educators.

"At BASIS Independent Dublin, we will build a school culture rooted in academic excellence, joyful learning, and a deep sense of community." says Dr. Min. "I believe that mutual respect, curiosity, and a love of learning are essential goals—and that students thrive when they feel seen, supported, and challenged," said Dr. Min.

BASIS Independent Schools in the Tri-Valley community have a distinguished record of student achievements, including one out of every four high school seniors qualifying as National Merit® Scholarship Semifinalists, as well as recognition in national academic competitions including National Science Bowl®, Scripps National Spelling Bee®, and the Regeneron Science Talent Search.

Outcomes for BASIS Independent Schools across the U.S. reinforce the network vision to raise the bar in education to the highest international levels. Twenty-three percent of students in the Class of 2024 were admitted to a top 10 university and 56% were admitted to a top 25 university (based on U.S. News & World Report rankings).

BASIS Independent Dublin will offer modern facilities designed to foster innovation and collaboration on a 150,000-square-foot campus that includes science labs, a large gymnasium, music classrooms, art rooms, a theater, and a 34,257-square-foot outdoor sports field.

Initially, BASIS Independent Dublin plans on hiring approximately 35 faculty and staff. In the course of the following five years, the team will grow to approximately 60.

Applications for BASIS Independent Dublin open on August 1, 2025. Learn more by visiting their website at dublin.basisindependent.com.

About BASIS Independent Schools

BASIS Independent Schools offers the high-achieving BASIS Curriculum, which was developed in 1998 and serves students from preschool through Grade 12. BASIS Independent Schools educate students to the highest international levels with a spiraling liberal arts and sciences curriculum benchmarked to the best education systems in the world. Our advanced curriculum, unmatched in breadth and depth, prepares students to be innovative leaders across disciplines.

BASIS Independent Schools currently offers private school campuses in California, New York, Northern Virginia, and Washington, and is also a part of BASIS Curriculum Schools, which includes international school locations in China and Thailand. Visit www.basisindependent.com for more information. BASIS Independent Schools is part of Spring Education Group, a multi-brand network providing superior private school education from infant care through high school.

