New Healthcare & Life Sciences Communications Firm, ReadHealthy Communications, Announces Company Launch

"I learned so much and helped tell so many important stories in healthcare while working at other communications and PR agencies for the past decade," said Jennifer Ringler, MS, ReadHealthy Communications' founder & CEO. "But I knew that I had a unique perspective, a unique voice, and a unique experience that would bring something different to the industry, resonate with clients, and help them use communications to identify, solidify, and amplify their stories."

Part of the unique perspective Jennifer refers to is her experience as a lifelong member of the blind and visually impaired community; she was born with rare vision disorder optic nerve hypoplasia.

"There's something about living with a disability and being the only visually impaired person in almost every room you enter throughout your entire life that really teaches you how to communicate with – and listen to – others," she says. "I believe my experience allows me to bring passion, empathy, and respect to the work I do for healthcare clients. There have been several times throughout my career that I was able to offer counsel based on my lived experience that helped guide a client on the best way to speak about their therapy, their brand, or their patients."

Jennifer began her health communications career in 2010 as a reporter for Pharmaceutical Executive magazine, and later wrote features for Life Science Leader and other trade publications. Over the course of her career, she has served in writing and editorial capacities for nonprofits, industry trade publications, consumer health magazines, and more.

In 2013, Jennifer earned her Master of Science in Health Communication and transitioned from journalism to marketing, comms, and PR. She specializes in corporate communication, executive visibility and thought leadership, corporate and brand narratives, content development, media relations, and translating complex scientific information into compelling stories for healthcare providers, C-Suite, investors, payers, patients, and other stakeholders. She has worked in therapeutic areas including rare disease, oncology, cardiology, cell and gene therapy, ophthalmology, neurology, mental health, and more.

Jennifer has been published in Pharmaceutical Executive, Life Science Leader, Chief Healthcare Executive, PRNews, and many other industry blogs and publications. Her autobiographical essay about growing up visually impaired and later working at a summer camp for the blind and visually impaired was published in "Racism and Sexism: A Collaborative Study," in 2004, by Kendall Hunt Publishing.

She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Writing from William Paterson University and a Master of Science in Health Communications from Boston University.

About ReadHealthy Communications, LLC

ReadHealthy Communications, LLC, is a public relations and corporate communications firm that helps healthcare and life sciences companies identify, solidify, and amplify their stories. With deep roots in scientific storytelling and healthcare journalism, we partner with pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device companies; patient advocacy organizations and nonprofits; and entrepreneurs and startups in the healthcare space for corporate communications, marketing, media relations, and more. Whether you're seeking to reach C-suite decision makers, legislators, healthcare providers, investors, payers, or patients, we make your health and life sciences stories matter to the stakeholders that matter to you. Because your stories matter. Your stories are changing the world. Discover more at http://www.readhealthy.net.

