New Heavy Metal Band Xawaro Announces Debut EP "Clavos"

Twin Cities-Based Latino Metal Band Delivers a Powerful Introduction Blending Heavy Riffs, Cultural Identity, and Uncompromising Energy

ST PAUL, Minn., Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerging Latino heavy metal band Xawaro proudly announces the release of its debut EP, Clavos, an electrifying collection of songs that captures the band's raw intensity, artistic ambition, and unique musical voice. Known for its high-energy live performances throughout the Twin Cities, Xawaro brings together crushing guitar work, powerful rhythms, and emotionally charged songwriting to create a sound that is both aggressive and deeply personal.

Clavos represents the culmination of years of musical development and dedication. The album explores themes of perseverance, struggle, identity, transformation, and resilience, delivered through a fusion of classic heavy metal influences and the band's Latino roots. Each track offers listeners a distinct journey, completely in Spanish, while contributing to a larger story of strength, passion, and self-discovery.

"Clavos is more than our debut album. It's a statement of who we are, where we come from, and what we want to bring to the metal community," said the members of Xawaro. "We've poured everything we have into these songs, and we're excited to finally share them with the world."

The album features the title track, "Clavos," along with a collection of original songs that showcase the band's dynamic range, melodic depth, and relentless energy. Fans who have experienced Xawaro live performances will recognize the intensity that has earned the band a growing following across Minnesota's metal scene.

With the release of Clavos, Xawaro aims to establish itself as a fresh and commanding voice in modern heavy metal while celebrating the diversity and cultural influences that shape its music. The album marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the band as it expands its audience and continues to build momentum through live performances and future releases.

About Xawaro

Xawaro is a Latino heavy metal band based in the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. The band combines powerful metal instrumentation with emotionally driven songwriting and cultural influences that create a distinctive sound and live experience.

Album: Clavos

Artist: Xawaro

Genre: Heavy Metal

Location: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minnesota

Media Contact:

Mark McGinty

[email protected]

612-239-9880

https://www.tiktok.com/@xawaro

Media Contact

Mark McGinty, Xawaro - AlMax Records, 1 6122399880, [email protected]

SOURCE Xawaro - AlMax Records