New Hidden Costs of a DUI Conviction in South Carolina: Fines, Insurance, and More

The Mastantuno Law Firm has released a new legal analysis revealing that the real price of a DUI conviction in South Carolina extends far beyond courtroom fines. The report highlights how drivers face compounding financial, professional, and personal consequences that can last years after a single mistake. Skyrocketing insurance premiums and mandatory ignition interlock devices to professional license reviews and career setbacks, the full impact of a DUI conviction can reach tens of thousands of dollars, and jeopardize future opportunities.

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- According to South Carolina's DUI statutes (S.C. Code §§ 56-5-2930 through 56-5-2990), even a first offense can lead to up to 30 days in jail, $992 in total fines and surcharges, and a six-month license suspension. Repeat offenders face sharply escalating penalties, with third offenses carrying fines exceeding $13,000 and multi-year license revocations.

But beyond the courtroom, the real financial strain often begins once the case ends.

"Many people don't realize that a DUI conviction triggers years of financial and professional fallout," said Attorney J. Allen Mastantuno, founder of the Mastantuno Law Firm. "Insurance rates can rise 40% or more, employers may re-evaluate your position, and some professionals risk losing their licenses altogether. These are the 'hidden costs' that catch people off guard."

Auto insurance premium increases for convicted drivers in South Carolina

Most will rise from an average of $1,414 to $1,980 per year, according to recent South Carolina state data.

That is a 40% increase that can add up to over $2,800 in additional costs over five years!

Certain carriers, such as GEICO, charge over $2,100 per year for post-DUI coverage, while others like State Farm remain more lenient.

A DUI conviction often classifies drivers as "high-risk", meaning fewer companies are willing to insure them and many require filing an SR-22 certificate for up to three years.

Policy renewal rates drop sharply after a DUI. Some insurers will cancel or refuse to renew coverage within 30 days of a conviction.

Expect higher deductibles, reduced policy options, and limited discounts (like safe-driver or multi-vehicle savings) to be removed.

Multi-car or bundled policies may be affected, raising rates for all drivers listed on the same household plan.

Younger drivers (under 25) and commercial policyholders (CDL) experience the steepest premium increases, often 60-80% higher than standard state averages.

In addition, new South Carolina DUI laws (effective May 2024) require ignition interlock devices (IIDs) for all offenders seeking to reinstate their licenses, regardless of whether it's a first or repeat conviction. The mandatory Alcohol and Drug Safety Action Program (ADSAP), reinstatement fees, and monitoring requirements can push total costs into the tens of thousands!

Beyond finances, the report also examines career and licensing consequences, which often go unreported. Many state boards, including those overseeing healthcare, education, law, and aviation, require DUI convictions to be disclosed. Failing to report can result in disciplinary investigations, suspensions, or even loss of professional credentials.

For commercial drivers, airline pilots, law enforcement officers, and licensed professionals, a single DUI conviction can jeopardize both current employment and future career prospects.

"Protecting someone's future means more than defending them in court," added Mastantuno. "It's about protecting their livelihood, reputation, and the opportunities they've worked so hard to build."

Mastantuno Law Firm urges anyone facing DUI charges to seek immediate legal representation to minimize long-term harm. Early intervention, timely reporting, and active compliance with court and licensing requirements can significantly reduce future consequences.

