New High Accuracy Hexapod for Optics and Photonics Alignment is Compact

AUBURN, Maine, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI has introduced an ultra-high-resolution, high-stability hexapod to complement its family of compact hexapods. Designed specifically for the precise alignment of high-resolution miniature lenses and photonics components, the H-811.S2iHP hexapod utilizes six low-friction, long-life actuators, and 12 precision cardanic joints with offset axes, ensuring enhanced stiffness.

Superior Resolution and In-Position Stability

This hexapod is engineered to achieve superior precision and stability. Its actuators provide a resolution of 1.4 nanometers, and the platform delivers in-position stability of 3 nanometers.

With a maximum velocity of 20 mm/sec, fast acceleration, and a load capacity of 5.5 lbs., the H-811.S2iHP is ideal for tasks like alignment, testing, and assembly of miniature optics and photonics components. Despite its compact size, it offers linear travel ranges up to 34mm in XYZ and rotary motions (pitch, yaw, and roll) up to 42°. A user-programmable pivot point further facilitates alignment of lenses, fiber optics, and photonics systems.

High Duty Cycle Design for Industrial Alignment

Designed for industrial precision alignment applications, the hexapod incorporates low-friction precision ballscrews, precision joints, and long-life brushless motors to ensure reliability and durability.

Advanced Controller for Alignment Optimization

The H-811.S2iHP is paired with a powerful hexapod controller featuring advanced multi-axis alignment routines at the firmware level. These routines enable tasks like first light detection, optimization, tracking, and array alignment, making the hexapod an ideal tool for automated photonic and optical alignment tasks.

How Hexapod Parallel Motion Systems Work

Hexapods are 6-degree-of-freedom (6 DOF) motion systems capable of movement in XYZ and rotations in pitch, yaw, and roll. They are based on actuators arranged in parallel between the top and bottom platforms and controlled by a powerful controller handling the hexapod kinematics – so the user only needs to send commands in common Cartesian coordinates.

Available in various sizes, from base diameters of 100 mm to 1 meter, and load capacities up to 2 tons, PI hexapods are versatile solutions for complex multi-axis precision motion needs. Equipped with state-of-the-art controllers and software tools based on 30+ years of R&D, these systems enable fast and precise implementation across diverse applications, from medical devices to photonics.

PI Hexapod Key Features

Cartesian coordinate control for all six axes

Dynamic, software-configurable center of rotation

Easy connectivity -- only 2 cables for all 6 axes

Elimination of friction and torque caused by cable drag

Higher stiffness and dynamics than comparable serial kinematic positioning systems

Central aperture

PI hexapods continue to set the standard for innovation in multi-axis precision motion systems.

Industries Served

Photonics, Optics, Silicon Photonics, Microscopy

