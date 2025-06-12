New High School Parents Guide Gives Tips for Teens' Summer Activities to Improve Career and College Major Decisions, by Career Key

"Parents and guardians are still the most important influence in a young person's life," said Juliet Jones-Vlasceanu, CEO at Career Key. "This guide helps them focus on what matters first: understanding and supporting their child as a unique individual." Post this

Given student and parent anxiety about postsecondary education and post-graduation plans, this guide offers actionable strategies and non-judgmental conversation starters based on decades of career development research.

High School Students Unprepared for Big Decisions

Recent studies show how little teens feel prepared for decisions that have a major impact on their future after high school.

52% of high school students feel they are pressured to make decisions about post-graduation plans too soon (BestColleges, 2022);

67% of first year college students need one on one help choosing a college major and deciding on a career path (Career Key, 2025); and

57% of high school graduates say they had five or fewer conversations with teachers or counselors about their next steps (K12 Dive, 2022).

Students and their families are often left to navigate increasingly complex and rapidly changing education and workplace preparation without practical, holistic guidance.

A Practical Resource for Parents and Family

The Parents' Guide to Career Well-Being is designed to help families address these challenges in a more human focused way. Highlights include:

Tips for starting constructive conversations with teens about their strengths, values, and future goals;

Guidance on exploring all postsecondary options, including four-year colleges, apprenticeships, and career training programs; and

Advice grounded in well-being science and career theory, helping parents support long-term happiness and confidence in their teen's decisions.

The guide also introduces parents to tools like the award-winning PathAdvisor career well-being app, which supports teen self-reflection and informed decision-making.

Supporting Informed Family Decision-Making

"Parents and guardians are still the most important influence in a young person's life," said Juliet Jones-Vlasceanu, CEO at Career Key. "But many feel overwhelmed by the noise around college costs and post-graduation goals. This guide helps them focus on what matters first: understanding and supporting their child as a unique individual."

The guide is part of Career Key's broader mission to increase access to career well-being resources and reduce stress for young adults facing important life choices.

Limited Time Free Access

Until August 31, parents and family can download this complimentary Parents' Guide to Career Well-Being from Career Key's Parents and Family Resources.

About Career Key

Since 1997, Career Key (www.careerkey.org) has developed evidence-based learning tools and resources that annually help over 3 million people from 7th grade to adults choose career and education paths aligned with their personality, interests, values, and long-term goals. Career Key's latest product, the PathAdvisor browser app, delivers this guidance to Gen Z through short, personalized, and engaging modules.

