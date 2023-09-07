New High-Tech xBriefcase Smashes Crowdfunding Goals; Now Exclusively Available at xSuit.com

Capture the Perfect Balance of Style, Function, and Durability with the Revolutionary xBriefcase

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The ground-breaking xBriefcase has not only exceeded its $11,000 Kickstarter goal, but raised over $115,000. Now, this innovative briefcase is exclusively available at xSuit.com.

Developed by the creators of xSuit, famed for the world's most comfortable stretch suit, the xBriefcase introduces a game-changing approach to professional accessories. It's spill-proof, drop-resistant, and offers unmatched elegance for today's professionals.

Key Features Include:

Stylish, Ergonomic Design

19 Ingeniously Engineered Pockets

Enhanced Durability: 2.5x stronger than competitors

Spill and Water Resistance

Scratch and scuff resistant with ballistic nylon and reinforced stitching

Easy grip zippers, stabilizing feet, secure clasp, quick-lock clasp

Lifetime Warranty

Accessories: Modular laptop sleeve, detachable key ring, and hidden AirTag pocket

Beyond protecting your essentials, this premium durable briefcase maximizes comfort with ergonomic handles and padded shoulder straps. Slide it onto your carry-on using its hidden luggage sleeve and you're ready for seamless travel.

For a full list of features and to order the xBriefcase visit: https://xsuit.com/products/xbriefcase

About xSuit & xBriefcase

We're not just about looking good; we're about feeling good too. At xSuit, our innovative technologies create clothing and accessories that blend style with comfort. xBriefcase is the newest addition to our line, setting a new benchmark for what a modern briefcase should be. Step into the future of professional accessories.

Media Contact

Colin Trethewey, xSuit, 813.480.1354, [email protected], https://xsuit.com/

SOURCE xSuit