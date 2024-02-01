New historical fiction invites readers on a thought-provoking exploration of the earliest days of Christianity

Isaac Stenson marks his entry in the publishing scene with the release of 'Beyond the Galilee'

TUCSON, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Isaac Stenson delves into the untold aspects of early Christianity in his debut book "Beyond the Galilee" (published by Trafford Publishing).

"Recently discovered and vetted documents about the early years of Christianity reveal that the historical Jesus, a holy and devout Jew, was human. He came with a mission to teach us that the Kingdom of Heaven was within each of us. These documents precede in time the canonical gospels," the author states.

This historical fiction follows Jesus as an ordinary person who lives near the Roman city of Caesarea consisting of diverse population of Jews, Romans, Greeks and Canaanites. There, Jesus meets Mary Magdalene, a Canaanite priestess, whom he marries as described in the Gospel of John as the marriage at Cana. Readers then see Jesus driving out seven demons from Mary Magdalene — that is a metaphor for Jesus revealing to her the seven cardinal sins of pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth. He shares with her the seven capital virtue of faith, justice, prudence, hope, temperance, fortitude, and charity.

"Beyond the Galilee" is a thought-provoking read that offers readers a fresh perspective on the roots of their faith. When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, the author states, "A better understanding of the history of early Christianity."

To purchase a copy of "Beyond the Galilee," visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855492-beyond-the-galilee.

"Beyond the Galilee"

By Isaac Stenson

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 110 pages | ISBN 9781698716169

E-Book | 110 pages | ISBN 9781698716176

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Isaac Stenson was born in Estacion Vega, in Sinaloa, Mexico. He is the great grandson of a Russian immigrant who was a successful farmer. He graduated from the University of Arizona in 1975 and after serving as an electronics technician aboard a United States Navy aircraft carrier, he went to work for an aircraft refurbishing firm in Tucson, Arizona, where he currently resides. His interests include reading, fishing in the mountain streams of Arizona and studying American and Mexican history.

Trafford Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC, author services imprint, was the first publisher in the world to offer an "on-demand publishing service," and has led the independent publishing revolution since its establishment in 1995. Trafford was also one of the earliest publishers to utilize the Internet for selling books. More than 10,000 authors from over 120 countries have utilized Trafford's experience for self publishing their books. For more information about Trafford Publishing, or to publish your book today, call 844-688-6899 or visit trafford.com.

Media Contact

Marketing Services, Trafford, 844-688-6899, [email protected], https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/855492-beyond-the-galilee

SOURCE Trafford