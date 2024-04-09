New History, Inspired by Underserved Inner-City Communities of Color, Launches New Pre-Workout Supplement, Available Nationwide

We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality sports nutrition, regardless of where they live or their background. Our Pre-Workout Supplement is just the beginning. We're here to change the game, to support and inspire inner-city athletes to achieve their best, both on and off the field. Post this

New History's Pre-Workout Supplement, the flagship product in its innovative line, is designed to meet the unique fitness and nutritional needs of the urban athlete. Crafted with a blend of advanced scientific research and nature's most powerful elements, this supplement is more than just a product; it's a testament to the resilience, strength, and spirit of the communities it serves.

"We believe that everyone deserves access to high-quality sports nutrition, regardless of where they live or their background," said Tyrone Faverey, Founder, New History. "Our Pre-Workout Supplement is just the beginning. We're here to change the game, to support and inspire inner-city athletes to achieve their best, both on and off the field."

With this nationwide launch, New History is not only offering a superior sports nutrition product but also reaffirming its commitment to social responsibility and community support. The company is dedicated to breaking down barriers and creating opportunities for athletes in traditionally underserved communities, ensuring they have the tools and support that they need to succeed. To that end, New History is launching its philanthropic Urban Youth Wellness Initiative (UYWI) to educate and empower inner city minority youth and their families to prioritize nutrition and healthy lifestyles. The program will support the local community through events and seminars at schools and community centers, partnerships with like-minded non-profits and fellow businesses, and providing direct resources to youth and wellness programs.

"Our Pre-Workout Supplement lives at the intersection of body, mind and culture, providing everyone from athletes to students to working moms and dads with a better, healthier way to prepare for the challenges of the day," continued Faverey. "Whether you are working your mind or your body, our proprietary combination of natural ingredients helps you to achieve your individual goals in a healthy way."

The New History Pre-Workout Supplement is now available for purchase online and in select retail locations. For more information about New History and its mission to revolutionize the sports nutrition industry, visit www.newhistorysupps.com.

About New History

New History is a Washington DC-based lifestyle and nutrition company focused on empowering inner-city communities through high-quality sports nutrition supplements. Founded by visionaries who recognize the need for inclusivity and support in the sports nutrition industry, New History combines the best of science and nature to create products that support overall fitness, sports, and nutritional goals. Committed to social responsibility, New History is dedicated to uplifting and empowering traditionally underserved communities, ensuring they have the resources to achieve their full potential.

Media Contact

Scott MacKenzie, New History, 1 617-892-5409, [email protected], https://newhistorysupps.com/

SOURCE New History