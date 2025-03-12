New Holistic Book Explores the Path to Spiritual Connection, Joy, and Well-Being

"I want my readers to know they are never alone," said DeKelva. "My book is a reminder that we all have the answers within to connect with ourselves and others, find personal meaning, and create a life filled with joy. Together, we can embrace this path with faith and courage." Post this

"True freedom begins when we break free from the fears society has conditioned us to carry," said DeKleva. "By building resilience, reducing stress, and embracing the joy that comes from within, we can create a life that reflects our authentic selves and aligns with the purpose God has for us."

In addition, personal stories of others' miracle-filled spiritual journeys are included to illustrate key principles. Each story serves as a testament to the power of resilience and faith, aiming to provide motivation for readers to remain steadfast on their own paths to self-discovering and alignment with God's purpose.

"I want my readers to know they are never alone," said DeKelva. "My book is a reminder that we all have the answers within to connect with ourselves and others, find personal meaning, and create a life filled with joy. Together, we can embrace this path with faith and courage."

"Within Each of Us"

By Karen DeKelva

ISBN: 9798765237120 (softcover); 9798765237137 (hardcover); 9798765237144 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Karen DeKleva is a licensed clinical psychologist who follows a holistic, integrative, and mind-body-spirit approach to help design the client's desired life path. Her personal journey of healing after surviving a near-death experience sparked her interest in the transformative power of deepening awareness of one's spiritual component of self. Within Each of Us is her first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/848349-within-each-of-us.

General Inquiries:

LAVIDGE – Phoenix

Taylor Moralez

[email protected]

Media Contact

Taylor Moralez, LAVIDGE, 4803066597, [email protected]

SOURCE Author Karen DeKleva