New Holistic Book Explores the Path to Spiritual Connection, Joy, and Well-Being

Author Karen DeKleva shares insights from Psychology, Intuition, and near-death experience
PITTSBURGH, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- It can take just one moment, one profound experience, to change a person's perspective, often unveiling insights that lead to a deeper appreciation for life. For licensed Clinical Psychologist and author, Karen DeKleva, that moment was a near-death experience that transformed her understanding of life's purpose, leading her to publish, "Within Each of Us."
In the book, DeKleva draws on her expertise as a psychologist and the spiritual insight gained from her journey to guide happiness seekers in discovering and tapping into the loving superpower within themselves. She introduces self-help techniques, innovative therapeutic tools, and restorative spiritual practices designed to help individuals release conditioned fears, reduce stress, and connect with their divine core self.
"True freedom begins when we break free from the fears society has conditioned us to carry," said DeKleva. "By building resilience, reducing stress, and embracing the joy that comes from within, we can create a life that reflects our authentic selves and aligns with the purpose God has for us."
In addition, personal stories of others' miracle-filled spiritual journeys are included to illustrate key principles. Each story serves as a testament to the power of resilience and faith, aiming to provide motivation for readers to remain steadfast on their own paths to self-discovering and alignment with God's purpose.
"I want my readers to know they are never alone," said DeKelva. "My book is a reminder that we all have the answers within to connect with ourselves and others, find personal meaning, and create a life filled with joy. Together, we can embrace this path with faith and courage."
"Within Each of Us"
By Karen DeKelva
ISBN: 9798765237120 (softcover); 9798765237137 (hardcover); 9798765237144 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Karen DeKleva is a licensed clinical psychologist who follows a holistic, integrative, and mind-body-spirit approach to help design the client's desired life path. Her personal journey of healing after surviving a near-death experience sparked her interest in the transformative power of deepening awareness of one's spiritual component of self. Within Each of Us is her first book. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/848349-within-each-of-us.
