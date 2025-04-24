New Holistic Book Integrates Self-Hypnosis into Physical Therapy for Mind-Body-Spirit Healing

"I've seen firsthand how the mind and spirit influence the healing process," Smith said. "My book guides readers in understanding the framework of self-hypnosis and its role in physical recovery." Post this

Smith introduces self-hypnosis as a "power tool" for recovery as it naturally incorporates these four key mental faculties. The book serves as a guide and workbook, encouraging and equipping readers with principles and protocols to become proficient in self-hypnosis and maximize their healing potential.

"I've seen firsthand how the mind and spirit influence the healing process," Smith said. "My book guides readers in understanding the framework of self-hypnosis and its role in physical recovery."

Through awareness exercises and step-by-step techniques, Smith aims to empower readers to integrate mind-body-spirit healing as a lending hand to achieve their physical goals. Whether recovering from an injury or seeking to optimize overall health, it's an opportunity to take control of their healing journey.

"Physical healing is more than just physical," Smith said. "It requires the alignment of mind, body, and spirit. These pages provide the tools to harness the power within and take an active role in your healing because you deserve more than a mediocre recovery."

"Without Boundaries: Optimizing Physical Recovery with Self-Hypnosis: A Mind-Body-Spirit Approach"

By Ruth E. Smith

ISBN: 9798765256251 (softcover); 9798765256244 (hardcover); 9798765256237 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press and Amazon

About the author

Ruth E. Smith is a physical therapist at the Roseburg, Oregon VA health care system, where she integrates clinical hypnotherapy into patient treatment plans. She participated in the Veterans Health Administration's (VHA) pilot training for clinical hypnosis in 2019 and has since facilitated many training sessions. Encouraged by the growing acceptance of hypnotherapy, she continues to advocate for its use in physical and occupational therapy. Outside her VHA work, Smith provides in-person and virtual hypnotherapy services through Smith Hypnotherapy. More details can be found at ruthsmithhypnotherapy.com. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/860192-without-boundaries#:~:text=In%20Without%20Boundaries%2C%20Smith%20seeks%20to%20supplement%20your,a%20mind-body-spirit%20approach%20to%20optimize%20your%20physical%20recovery.

