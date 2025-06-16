New Holistic Book Reveals How Plants Speak and What They're Saying About Healing, Balance, and Connection

"Nature grounds me, it guides me and connects me to something greater," Neumann said. "This bond also ties me to my native roots, where honoring nature has always been a way of life, a lesson I hope to share with my readers and encourage them to share this sacred connection as well." Post this

"These teachings are rooted in science and spirit," Neumann said. "By weaving together recent discoveries in plant cognition with spiritual insights, the guide invites readers to experience plants as sentient allies, capable of guiding us toward healing, emotional balance, and a deeper connection with nature."

In addition, drawing on ancient herbal traditions and emerging scientific research on interspecies communication, Neumann seeks to bridge the gap between intuitive wisdom and scientific understanding.

She introduces readers to recent studies on plant intelligence and bio-communication, offering a holistic framework that encourages them to engage with plants as living beings, ready to share messages, offer wisdom, and provide nurturing support.

"Nature grounds me, it guides me and connects me to something greater," Neumann said. "This bond also ties me to my native roots, where honoring nature has always been a way of life, a lesson I hope to share with my readers and encourage them to share this sacred connection as well."

"Whispers of the Wild: Unlocking the Secret Language of Plants"

By Dr. Crystal Neumann, D.B.A., M.H

ISBN: 9798765260203 (softcover); 9798765260197 (hardcover); 9798765260180 (electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Crystal Neumann, D.B.A., M.H. is a multi-award winner, holding a doctorate degree in business administration, teaching in higher education. In addition to her research and academic background, she is a master herbalist. Her living space is a dedicated sanctuary with trees, herbs, and gardens. Over the years, she has conducted lectures and workshops on herbalism and plant meditation in locations including Chicago, Indianapolis, and Sedona. These experiences reflect her commitment to exploring plant relationships deeply and sharing this journey with others, blending her scientific knowledge with a spiritual approach to plant medicine and communication. To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/865207-whispers-of-the-wild.

