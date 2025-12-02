New Home Co. and Landsea Homes Unite Under New National Brand: Risewell Homes

Risewell Homes is a modern homebuilder anchored in Trust, Experience, and Strength.
IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the May 2025 acquisition that brought together New Home Co. and Landsea Homes, the unified organization today proudly introduces Risewell Homes, a new national brand grounded in decades of combined expertise and the trust of more than 20,000 homebuyers.
Risewell Homes launches with a singular mission: to elevate the homebuying experience with better ways to build, buy, and live. All active and future communities will now operate under the Risewell Homes brand, marking the next chapter for two of the industry's most respected builders.
Headquartered in Irvine, California, Risewell Homes operates in 11 major markets across seven states, representing more than 120 actively selling communities, 28,000 lots controlled, and ranking among the Top 25 homebuilders in the United States.
A Brand Built on Three Values
Trust. Experience. Strength. Together, these values define how Risewell Homes serves its customers, partners, and communities:
Trust – Built on transparency, follow-through, and long-standing relationships with more than 20,000 homebuyers nationwide.
Experience – A seamless, start-to-finish homebuying journey supported by thoughtful design, modern digital tools, and teams with deep local expertise.
Strength – Backed by the combined scale and capabilities of two national builders and the support of Apollo.
"Risewell Homes represents the best of where we have been and the future we are building together," said Matthew R. Zaist, CEO of Risewell Homes. "By unifying under one brand, led by a team with decades of proven expertise, and with the support of Apollo, we are creating a modern homebuilder committed to delivering the finest homes with a streamlined, more transparent experience. Our purpose is clear and a direct reflection of our new identity: to create places where people and possibilities rise."
About Risewell Homes
Risewell Homes is a national homebuilder rooted in decades of combined experience from The New Home Company and Landsea Homes. Risewell is ranked among the Top 25 U.S. homebuilders, operating in 11 major markets across seven states: California, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Florida. Delivering approximately 4,000 homes annually, Risewell Homes is built on the pillars of Trust, Experience, and Strength, and is committed to a modern, seamless homebuying journey supported by its affiliated lender, Universal Lending Corporation. Learn more at RisewellHomes.com.
Media Contact:
Mike Hoye
PSM Communication Arts | Public Relations
(310) 346-0845
Media Contact
Megan Eltringham, Risewell Homes, 1 949-382-7808, [email protected], https://risewellhomes.com
SOURCE Risewell Homes
