New Home Co. and Landsea Homes Unite Under New National Brand: Risewell Homes

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Risewell Homes operates in 11 major markets across seven states, representing more than 120 actively selling communities, 28,000 lots controlled, and ranking among the Top 25 homebuilders in the United States.

A Brand Built on Three Values

Trust. Experience. Strength. Together, these values define how Risewell Homes serves its customers, partners, and communities:

Trust – Built on transparency, follow-through, and long-standing relationships with more than 20,000 homebuyers nationwide.

Experience – A seamless, start-to-finish homebuying journey supported by thoughtful design, modern digital tools, and teams with deep local expertise.

Strength – Backed by the combined scale and capabilities of two national builders and the support of Apollo.

"Risewell Homes represents the best of where we have been and the future we are building together," said Matthew R. Zaist, CEO of Risewell Homes. "By unifying under one brand, led by a team with decades of proven expertise, and with the support of Apollo, we are creating a modern homebuilder committed to delivering the finest homes with a streamlined, more transparent experience. Our purpose is clear and a direct reflection of our new identity: to create places where people and possibilities rise."

About Risewell Homes

Risewell Homes is a national homebuilder rooted in decades of combined experience from The New Home Company and Landsea Homes. Risewell is ranked among the Top 25 U.S. homebuilders, operating in 11 major markets across seven states: California, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, Texas, and Florida. Delivering approximately 4,000 homes annually, Risewell Homes is built on the pillars of Trust, Experience, and Strength, and is committed to a modern, seamless homebuying journey supported by its affiliated lender, Universal Lending Corporation. Learn more at RisewellHomes.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Hoye

PSM Communication Arts | Public Relations

(310) 346-0845

[email protected]

Megan Eltringham, Risewell Homes, 1 949-382-7808, [email protected], https://risewellhomes.com

SOURCE Risewell Homes