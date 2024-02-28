New Home Star Launches Groundbreaking AI Platform Revolutionizing New Home Sales Performance

"As the industry leader in new home real estate sales training and technology, we are thrilled to be launch the most comprehensive library of sales training tools and resources anywhere online," said David Rice, Founder and CEO of New Home Star. Post this

The sales AI platform represents a monumental leap forward, providing a comprehensive suite of resources and video training meticulously crafted to address the unique challenges encountered by real estate professionals. Powered by a custom neural network model, the platform draws from an extensive repository of assets, including over 50 meticulously curated training manuals, 500+ meticulously curated training videos, 54,000+ peer learning questions and answers, and decades of collective wisdom from industry experts. This treasure trove of refined content delivers micro-market relevant insights, equipping users with the tools to conquer challenges in an ever-evolving industry landscape.

Rice underscores the transformative potential of the platform: "In a fiercely competitive market characterized by affordability challenges and market uncertainty, our AI platform levels the playing field. By harnessing institutional knowledge and industry expertise, we empower builders and their teams to navigate challenges with confidence and agility."

Christian Gomez, Technical Lead front-end development specialist at New Home Star, highlights the platform's advanced capabilities: "The emergence of ChatGPT has unlocked new possibilities, enabling the conversion of video and audio content into actionable insights transcribed into a useful format. This revolutionizes the way knowledge is accessed and applied, enhancing the learning experience for real estate professionals."

Chris Laskowski, Marketing Director at New Home Star, emphasizes the platform's monumental impact: "This powerful and dynamic new AI capability places the entire institutional knowledge-base of our industry-leading firm into users' hands instantaneously. It's a game-changer, poised to transform the world of real estate sales training."

Through its intuitive interface, the sales AI platform offers multifaceted benefits, from personalized marketing interactions to streamlined operations. As Rice explains, "Our platform enables organizations to access a wealth of knowledge instantly, from training materials to company directories. It's about tapping into collective wisdom and driving continuous growth."

New Home Star is set to debut this groundbreaking technology at the International Builders Show, February 27 to 29, 2024 in Las Vegas.

For more information about New Home Star visit www.newhomestar.com.

For preview access to the beta portal, more information about New Home Star or to request an interview, contact Melissa Rein Lively with TBCPR: [email protected] or call 602.384.4747.

Media Contact

Melissa Rein Lively, The Brand Consortium PR, 1 6023844747, [email protected], www.thebrandconsortium.com

SOURCE New Home Star