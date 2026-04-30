New Homes Near Fort Bragg Now Available to Military Buyers

McKee Homes is promoting its Pembroke community in Hope Mills as an affordable and convenient housing option for military buyers near Fort Bragg, with homes designed to align monthly mortgage payments with typical BAH allowances. The community offers a range of floor plans, quick move-in opportunities, and military-focused benefits, including VA loan support and its Honors Program. With its location, customization options, and long-term investment potential, Pembroke aims to meet both the immediate and future needs of military families.

HOPE MILLS, N.C., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- McKee Homes is highlighting its Pembroke community in Hope Mills as an option for military buyers who want to stay close to Fort Bragg while keeping their monthly housing costs manageable.

Pembroke is strategically located just 23 minutes from Fort Bragg, with direct access to Fayetteville and surrounding areas. Several quick move in floor plans are fully furnished to give interested buyers the opportunity to walk through, explore the finishes, and get a feel for the homes in person.

The community offers single-family homes, with seven floor plans ranging from approximately 1,800 to more than 2,900 square feet. Homes include two ranch plans, three to five bedrooms floor plan options, open main living areas, and additional flex spaces for work, guests, or storage.

For many service members, the decision to buy often comes down to how a monthly mortgage payment compares to their Basic Allowance for Housing (BAH).

In many cases, the estimated monthly mortgage on a base-priced home in Pembroke is comparable to the BAH received by eligible buyers stationed near Fort Bragg. For military families, that means their housing allowance may cover all or a significant portion of their monthly payment, depending on financing and other costs.

"Most of the conversations we have with military buyers start with the monthly number," said Patty Sloan, at McKee Homes. "They're looking at their BAH and trying to figure out what actually fits without feeling tight every month. It's a little different than a typical buyer, because they're also thinking about timelines, orders, and what happens if they move again in a few years."

VA loans are a popular financing option for military homebuyers. These loans can offer qualified borrowers lower upfront costs and greater flexibility at closing.

McKee Homes facilitates the financing process through its in-house lender, Vision Lending Services LLC. Vision Lending provides an experienced team of loan officers dedicated to guiding military buyers through the entire loan process, ensuring support from application to closing.

When paired with new construction, buyers also avoid many of the early repair and replacement costs that often come with older homes, helping keep expenses more predictable.

At Pembroke, buyers can select from multiple floor plans and make interior selections through the McKee Homes Design Studio. Options include cabinetry, flooring and lighting, allowing buyers to make decisions before construction is complete rather than updating the home later.

McKee Homes also offers its Honors Program for military service members, veterans, and first responders. The program includes benefits that reduce upfront costs or provide additional flexibility during the purchase process.

Hope Mills continues to attract buyers who want to stay near Fort Bragg without living directly in Fayetteville. The area offers access to Cumberland County schools, parks, and local amenities, along with a shorter commute to base than more outlying communities.

Location can also affect future plans. Homes near Fort Bragg tend to remain active in both resale and rental markets, which can be relevant for buyers who receive new orders after a few years.

"A lot of buyers are thinking ahead a bit," Sloan said. "If their orders change and they end up moving later, can they rent it? Does the location still work? Does it hold up as an investment? That's part of the decision for them. And it's part of why we picked this location for Pembroke. We believe it offers a lot of options."

Homes are currently available in Pembroke, starting in the $300s, including quick move-in opportunities for buyers working within specific timelines.

For more information about Pembroke, to schedule a tour, or to speak with a sales consultant, visit www.mckeehomesnc.com or call (910) 672-7491.

ABOUT MCKEE HOMES | www.mckeehomesnc.com

McKee Homes is a local North Carolina homebuilder committed to delivering exceptional customer care through the Team McKee Experience. Founded in 2010 by brothers Pat and Mike McKee in honor of their late father, Joe McKee. A portion of every home sold is donated to the Joe McKee Memorial Alzheimer's Fund, which searches for a cure and supports families affected by the disease.

Media Contact

Patty Sloan, McKee Homes, 1 919-291-7568, [email protected], https://www.mckeehomesnc.com/new-homes/nc/hope-mills/pembroke/16880/

SOURCE McKee Homes