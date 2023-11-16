New Homestead Fair Holiday Season Begins Thanksgiving Weekend

36th Annual Heritage Festival will span 3 Weekends with Crafts, Food, Live Music, Hands-on Activities, Shopping and Family Fun
WACO, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Homestead Fair has announced a new schedule to celebrate the upcoming 2023 holiday season. Homestead Fair will offer their traditional annual activities including craft skills demonstrations, horse-drawn hayrides, agricultural exhibits and educational seminars as well as a wide variety of multicultural food, live music, fun activities for kids and much more.
"We are extremely excited to open the Fair two additional weekends this year!" said Fair Coordinator Josiah Wheeler. "Ever since the Fair began in Texas years ago, people have commented that our annual Homestead Craft Fair often conflicted with their Thanksgiving holiday plans. Now everyone has the option of attending in December too!"
Young and old alike can try their hand at the make-your-own activities in each craft area at the Fair. Live demonstrations abound. Help to milk a cow, lend a hand at an old-fashioned timber frame barn raising or watch the age-old craft of spinning cotton on a traditional wheel.
Food courts and kiosks offer dozens of delicious food, dessert and beverage selections from multicultural menus in the open-air food courts.
When asked what's new in 2023, Wheeler responded, "Our guests will enjoy our new Heritage Center where we will present the music for this year's Fair! We can seat over 2,000 in this brand new building. It will also serve several purposes throughout the year including a Farmer's Market starting next spring. So now we can accommodate all our guests with a much larger, more comfortable climatized environment year-round. Also, a brand new Homestead Craft Village shop for leatherwork and glass blowing will open for the first time during the Fair!"
Favorite "Must See" Events
- Sheepdog Herding Demonstration
- Hands-on Timber-frame Barn Raising
- Horse Training Demonstration
Favorite Fair Activities
- Freshly prepared foods at the Food Courts, Booths and Kiosks
- Make-Your-Own Handcrafts
- Horse-drawn Hayrides
- Kid's Petting Zoo
Farm Experiences – Back by Popular Demand
- Small group tours of the community's working farm in the Brazos River Valley
Outdoor homesteading skills will be presented daily throughout the Fairgrounds from cheese making and soap making to horse farming, sheep shearing, horse training, goat milking and more.
The Craft Pavilion booths and craft village shops will present live craft demonstrations including hand tool woodworking, blacksmithing, casting, pottery, quilting, spinning, weaving, basketry, broom making and more. Shoppers will find hundreds of hand-crafted items as well as specialty foods for sale in the pavilion, The Barn gift shop, the Homestead Farms Barn and the restored 1760's Gristmill.
A wide variety of educational seminars are presented throughout the Fair daily. These seminars offer instruction on practical topics ranging from whole grain bread making and sustainable home gardening, to beekeeping and water collection, as well as thought provoking topics such as the impact of digital technology, unplugging from the matrix of consumerism and cultivating hope in an age of upheaval.
Music presentations include children and youth choirs along with a youth orchestra midday each day, and the Heritage Choir and Orchestra during the evenings.
To better plan your visit ahead of time, view the activities, schedules and map available at: www.homesteadfair.com
What: Homestead Fair
When: Friday & Saturday, Nov 24 & 25 – 9 am to 9 pm • 1 Sunday, Nov 26 - 12 am to 5 pm Friday, Dec 1 - noon to 6 pm • Saturday, Dec 2 - 9 am to 9-pm Friday. Dec 8 - noon to 6 pm • Saturday, Dec 9 - 9 am to 9-pm
Where: Homestead Craft Village
608 Dry Creek Road, Waco, TX 76705
Contact: www.HomesteadFair.com • 254.754.9600
Parking: Free
Tickets:
- Adults: Season Pass, $35 – Day Pass, $15
- Children: Season Pass, $12 – Day Pass , $5
- Kid's General Admission – ages 4 and under are FREE
All passes and tickets can be purchased online at HomesteadFair.com
Fairgrounds are easily accessible just off Interstate 35 in central Texas just north of Waco. The event is hosted by Homestead Heritage and The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture.
