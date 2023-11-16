New Homestead Fair Holiday Season Begins Thanksgiving Weekend

"We are extremely excited to open the Fair two additional weekends this year. Now everyone has the option of attending in November or December." Post this

Young and old alike can try their hand at the make-your-own activities in each craft area at the Fair. Live demonstrations abound. Help to milk a cow, lend a hand at an old-fashioned timber frame barn raising or watch the age-old craft of spinning cotton on a traditional wheel.

Food courts and kiosks offer dozens of delicious food, dessert and beverage selections from multicultural menus in the open-air food courts.

When asked what's new in 2023, Wheeler responded, "Our guests will enjoy our new Heritage Center where we will present the music for this year's Fair! We can seat over 2,000 in this brand new building. It will also serve several purposes throughout the year including a Farmer's Market starting next spring. So now we can accommodate all our guests with a much larger, more comfortable climatized environment year-round. Also, a brand new Homestead Craft Village shop for leatherwork and glass blowing will open for the first time during the Fair!"

Favorite "Must See" Events

Sheepdog Herding Demonstration

Hands-on Timber-frame Barn Raising

Horse Training Demonstration

Favorite Fair Activities

Freshly prepared foods at the Food Courts, Booths and Kiosks

Make-Your-Own Handcrafts

Horse-drawn Hayrides

Kid's Petting Zoo

Farm Experiences – Back by Popular Demand

Small group tours of the community's working farm in the Brazos River Valley

Outdoor homesteading skills will be presented daily throughout the Fairgrounds from cheese making and soap making to horse farming, sheep shearing, horse training, goat milking and more.

The Craft Pavilion booths and craft village shops will present live craft demonstrations including hand tool woodworking, blacksmithing, casting, pottery, quilting, spinning, weaving, basketry, broom making and more. Shoppers will find hundreds of hand-crafted items as well as specialty foods for sale in the pavilion, The Barn gift shop, the Homestead Farms Barn and the restored 1760's Gristmill.

A wide variety of educational seminars are presented throughout the Fair daily. These seminars offer instruction on practical topics ranging from whole grain bread making and sustainable home gardening, to beekeeping and water collection, as well as thought provoking topics such as the impact of digital technology, unplugging from the matrix of consumerism and cultivating hope in an age of upheaval.

Music presentations include children and youth choirs along with a youth orchestra midday each day, and the Heritage Choir and Orchestra during the evenings.

To better plan your visit ahead of time, view the activities, schedules and map available at: www.homesteadfair.com

What: Homestead Fair

When: Friday & Saturday, Nov 24 & 25 – 9 am to 9 pm • 1 Sunday, Nov 26 - 12 am to 5 pm Friday, Dec 1 - noon to 6 pm • Saturday, Dec 2 - 9 am to 9-pm Friday. Dec 8 - noon to 6 pm • Saturday, Dec 9 - 9 am to 9-pm

Where: Homestead Craft Village

608 Dry Creek Road, Waco, TX 76705

Contact: www.HomesteadFair.com • 254.754.9600

Parking: Free

Tickets:

Adults: Season Pass , $35 – Day Pass, $15

, – Day Pass, Children: Season Pass , $12 – Day Pass , $5

, – Day Pass , Kid's General Admission – ages 4 and under are FREE

All passes and tickets can be purchased online at HomesteadFair.com

Fairgrounds are easily accessible just off Interstate 35 in central Texas just north of Waco. The event is hosted by Homestead Heritage and The Ploughshare Institute for Sustainable Culture.

