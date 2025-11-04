New Hope Presbyterian Church Presents its Second Annual "Jazzy Christmas" Benefit Concert on December 14th at the Kennedy Performing Arts Center

During these challenging times, it is essential to support community organizations that provide critical services and resources to those in need. Their work strengthens our communities, offering hope, stability, and opportunity where it is needed most. Post this

When: Sunday, December 14, 2025, 5:30pm

Where: Kennedy Performing Arts Center, 8331 Walker St., La Palma, CA

Cost: VIP $75.00, Premium $40.00, Balcony: $25.00 per ticket

To purchase tickets: https://www.vancoevents.com/us/DIHJ

Reverend Goodjoin is a 2025 California Senate District 34 Woman of the Year award recipient for her community advocacy. Her initiatives include bringing professional musicians into Santa Ana classrooms, to offset defunded school music programs. She also spearheaded the launch of the New Hope Orange County Orchestra in Anaheim, offering young musicians of color access to free classical musical training.

To address racial disparities in healthcare access, increase access to preventative care, and advocate for systemic change to improve heath outcomes for underserved communities, she co-founded the Health Equity for African Americans League (HEAAL) of Orange County, in partnership with five other organizations.

About Pastor Chineta Goodjoin:

Rev. Chineta Goodjoin is the Pastor of New Hope Presbyterian Church in Anaheim, CA. A native of Gaffney, SC, she earned a Master of Divinity degree from Johnson C. Smith Theological Seminary in Atlanta, GA. After serving as associate pastor at Knox Presbyterian Church in Los Angeles, CA, she was invited to establish a new worshiping community in Orange County, CA. Under her visionary leadership, New Hope Presbyterian Church has blossomed into a dynamic congregation celebrated for its vibrant music initiatives, commitment to justice, and transformative community engagement.

About New Hope:

New Hope Presbyterian Church began its journey as a beacon of unity and hope in 2007, emerging as a chartered church within the Presbytery of Los Ranchos by December 2017. It stands as the first successful African American new church development in over half a century within the Synod of Southern California and Hawaii. This achievement was the fruition of a 40-year dream, leveraging resources from the dissolution of two churches to plant a vibrant African American congregation in Orange County—a community with a mere 2.3% African American population according to the 2020 Census. For more information visit: https://mynewhopepres.org/

Media Contact

Annemarie Osborne, New Hope Presbyterian Church, 949.237.2906, [email protected], https://mynewhopepres.org/

Chineta Goodjoin, New Hope Presbyterian Church, 714.288.9986, [email protected], https://mynewhopepres.org/

SOURCE New Hope Presbyterian Church