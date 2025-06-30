New Ideal Option Data Reveal Presence of Low Potency Fentanyl in Arkansas

The data from nearly 2,000 Arkansas patients also show a 93% reduction in opioid use with addiction treatment that combines specialist providers, medication and regular lab testing.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for addiction to opioids, stimulants and other substances, has released its 2024 Annual Outcomes Report for Arkansas patients. Using advanced quadrupole time-of-flight (QTOF) mass spectrometry, Ideal Option identified fentanyl analogs with up to 70% lower potency than fentanyl, potentially contributing to a decline in overdose deaths.

The report aggregates data from nearly 2,000 Arkansas patients in 2024, detailing geographic and demographic profiles, treatment stages, medication adherence, and substance use trends based on lab specimens. Key findings highlight the success of office-based MAT, with 96% of patients in long-term recovery achieving sustained abstinence from opioids and stimulants. For Arkansas patients progressing from treatment initiation to maintenance in 2024, the report shows:

93% reduction in opioid use

85% reduction in stimulant use

In addition, Ideal Option analyzed over 11,000 new enrollment samples using QTOF testing to detect novel substances like fentanyl analogs and other psychoactive compounds not covered by standard clinical panels.

"We're increasingly identifying fentanyl analogs, such as acetylfentanyl and fluorofentanyl, said Tim Kilgallon, CEO of Ideal Option. "Which are approximately 30% as potent as fentanyl."

This shift in the drug supply may explain the national decline in overdose deaths. According to provisional data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Arkansas saw a 26.5% reduction in overdose deaths in 2024 (388) compared to 2023 (528). While the decline in overdose deaths is encouraging, steady demand for treatment suggests that the lower potency of the drug supply has not reduced the availability or usage of addictive substances.

View the full Ideal Option 2024 Annual Patient Outcomes Report for Arkansas here: www.idealoption.com/patient-outcomes.

Ideal Option has helped more than 93,000 patients through a network of over 80 outpatient clinics across 9 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon and Washington.

With no waitlists and most forms of insurance accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 93,000 patients through a network of 80+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 9199466644, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ideal Option