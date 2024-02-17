New iGaming M&A Database: $125 Billion in Deals, with 2023 Setting Sales Record

Bojoko has released a comprehensive database of iGaming acquisitions and mergers from the very first acquisition in 2001. The database reveals that more than $125 Billion has been spent on acquisitions within the industry and that 2021, 2022 and 2023 have set consecutive records in number of individual sales.

NAXXAR, Malta, Feb. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The iGaming Acquisition and Merger database covers the entire history of sales and mergers, spanning nearly 25 years.

The up-to-date record of sales has the most recent sales information, as well as every major purchase since 2001. With this database, you can see the trends, follow specific companies, and discover the booms and busts of the whole industry.

The sales record includes:

• Latest iGaming acquisitions

• The entire history of sales and mergers

• Sale prices, sources, annual totals and trends

• Information on the top 10 biggest sales of all time

The sales records are continuously updated, and all new acquisitions and mergers will be added to the list. This is an insightful database for anyone looking to find information on M&As, discover business trends, research companies, or follow sales figures.

Total Sales Surpass 125 Billion Dollars

One metric that is a testament to the industry's enduring success is the $125 billion in total sales over less than 25 years. It is also important to note that many sales were made without any disclosure of the value of the transaction. These undisclosed sales and mergers mean that the total is even higher.

The iGaming industry has been a driving force in job creation, technological advances, global connections and digital economy growth. It has also had to adapt to what the users have wanted at any given point. Everything from the rise of online poker in the early 2010s to the boom of live casino gambling in the 2020s to the impact of affiliate markets since 2015 is all visible in the sales records.

Over the years, the market has matured, and the sales patterns have changed drastically. 2021, 2022 and 2023 set consecutive records for the number of individual sales, with 53, 57 and 77 deals recorded, respectively. The total disclosed sales value in 2023 alone was above $7 billion.

Bojoko will continue to track and record all purchases, giving a clear overview of how the industry will develop in the coming years.

About Bojoko

Bojoko.com is an award-winning iGaming affiliate focused on the UK and Canadian gambling markets. They provide users with an expert-driven service that helps them choose the best online casino for their unique preferences. This is in part accomplished by their customisable filters that allow users to trim down any list on their website until they only see the brands that match their exact preferences.

Bojoko is a comprehensive information source for all online gambling needs, from casino, sportsbook and bingo reviews to user guides and trainer apps. They emphasise responsible gambling, fair play, and truthful advertising. With experts who have decades of experience in online gambling, Bojoko is able to pinpoint important issues, guide the players and help them make educated decisions.

Pull Quote

2021, 2022 and 2023 set consecutive records for the number of individual sales, with 53, 57 and 77 deals recorded, respectively. Bojoko will continue to track and record all purchases, giving a clear overview of how the industry will develop in the coming years.

Media Contact

Christoffer Odegarden, Bojoko, 356 99071915, [email protected], https://bojoko.com/

SOURCE Bojoko