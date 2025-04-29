New in Defense - Robotic Blasting Facility for Amphibious Assault Vehicles

BlastOne International and US Marines Base Partner to upgrade Surface Preparation Facility with Robotic Blasting to Skyrocket Efficiency, Safety, and Performance for Amphibious Assault Vehicle Repair
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- BlastOne International is proud to announce its latest partnership with the US Marine Corp base in Albany Georgia to upgrade their existing blast facility with a state-of-the-art robotic blasting system. This groundbreaking initiative is designed to revolutionize the surface preparation of armored amphibious assault vehicles prior to being re-coated. This investment will bring cutting-edge automation, efficiency, and safety to the coating facility at the US Marine's base, reinforcing BlastOne's commitment to innovation and excellence in industrial surface treatment.
Project Overview
The Albany, GA project will feature a fully integrated robotic blasting system, leveraging the latest in automation and abrasive recovery technology to streamline operations while reducing costs and environmental impact. The project includes:
- B20S7 Gantry-Mounted Blast Robot – An 8-axis robotic system capable of processing up to 2,150 square feet per hour, ensuring precision and consistency in surface treatment.
- BP1400 Robotic Blast Pots – A dual-chamber design allowing for continuous blasting without downtime for refilling.
- Advanced Abrasive Recovery System – Including a robot-rated bucket elevator, airwash system, and storage hopper, optimizing abrasive recycling and reducing material waste.
- 150HP Abrasive Vacuum System – A heavy-duty industrial vacuum designed specifically for harsh blasting environments, ensuring a clean and efficient workspace.
- Turnkey Installation & Engineering Support – BlastOne will provide comprehensive project management, engineering, and installation services, ensuring seamless integration and long-term success.
Driving Industry Innovation
"This partnership with the US Marines is a testament to BlastOne's mission of providing superior performance in surface preparation," said Brad Gooden, Director at BlastOne International. "By integrating robotics into their blasting process, we are eliminating inefficiencies, enhancing safety, and dramatically improving quality—all while reducing operational costs."
About BlastOne International
For over 45 years, BlastOne International has been a global leader in blasting and painting solutions, offering innovative technologies that optimize performance, reduce costs, and improve safety in industrial environments. From turnkey facility designs to advanced robotic blasting systems, BlastOne continues to drive progress in surface preparation worldwide.
For more information about BlastOne's industry-leading solutions, visit www.blastone.com or contact [email protected]
