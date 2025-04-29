New in Defense - Robotic Blasting Facility for Light Armored Vehicles

By integrating robotics into their blasting process, the US Marine Corp are eliminating inefficiencies, enhancing safety, and dramatically improving quality—all while reducing operational costs for Light Armored Vehicle Repair Post this

The Albany, GA project will feature a fully integrated robotic blasting system, leveraging the latest in automation and abrasive recovery technology to streamline operations while reducing costs and environmental impact. The project includes:

B20S7 Gantry-Mounted Blast Robot – An 8-axis robotic system capable of processing up to 2,150 square feet per hour, ensuring precision and consistency in surface treatment.

BP1400 Robotic Blast Pots – A dual-chamber design allowing for continuous blasting without downtime for refilling.

Advanced Abrasive Recovery System – Including a robot-rated bucket elevator, airwash system, and storage hopper, optimizing abrasive recycling and reducing material waste.

150HP Abrasive Vacuum System – A heavy-duty industrial vacuum designed specifically for harsh blasting environments, ensuring a clean and efficient workspace.

Turnkey Installation & Engineering Support – BlastOne will provide comprehensive project management, engineering, and installation services, ensuring seamless integration and long-term success.

Driving Industry Innovation

"This partnership with the US Marines is a testament to BlastOne's mission of providing superior performance in surface preparation," said Brad Gooden, Director at BlastOne International. "By integrating robotics into their blasting process, we are eliminating inefficiencies, enhancing safety, and dramatically improving quality—all while reducing operational costs."

