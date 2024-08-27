New In-House Pre-Built Gain Horn Assemblies Include Coax Adapters and Antenna Mounts

Pasternack's Standard Gain Horn Assemblies Enhance Usability and Mounting Flexibility
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pasternack, an Infinite Electronics brand and a leading provider of RF, microwave and millimeter-wave products, has announced the launch of its new in-house pre-built gain horn assemblies featuring coax adapters and antenna mounts. These assemblies provide enhanced usability and ease of mounting for a variety of applications.
The new assemblies utilize Pasternack's high-performance gain horns and gain horns with coax adapters, integrated with a robust cage-style mount. They have low signal interference and are available in WR-34, WR-51, WR-75 and WR-430 sizes and with dB values of 10, 15 and 20.
Key features include a versatile cage-style mount that offers increased mounting options, supporting both permanent and temporary installations. This flexibility ensures that users can easily adapt the assemblies to their specific needs, whether for testing, research or operational use.
"By combining our reliable gain horns with coax adapters and adding a cage-style mount, we have created a comprehensive solution that simplifies installation and enhances usability for our customers," said Product Line Manager Kevin Hietpas.
Pasternack's new in-house pre-built gain horn assemblies featuring coax adapters and antenna mounts are in stock and available for same-day shipping. For inquiries, please call +1 (949) 261-1920.
