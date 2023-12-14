New in January 2024, An Updated Edition of a Parenting Classic: Attached at the Heart, 3rd Edition

"Applying the wisdom in this book is nothing short of revolutionary for the fulfillment of our birthright of connection and a sense of belonging." ~Alanis Morissette Post this

Attached at the Heart is endorsed by parenting experts, pediatricians and luminary moms such as Alanis Morissette and Mayim Bialik, PhD.

"When we co-founded Attachment Parenting International, now known as Nurturings, nearly 30 years ago, we knew that parents needed evidence-informed education and practical information about how best to nurture their babies. That's how Attached at the Heart came about – as a guidebook for parents to help them lean into their caregiving instincts and set their children up for success," said co-author Lysa Parker, MS, CFLE, CEIM.

Attached at the Heart has been a key resource for the attachment parenting movement, encouraging parents to trust their instincts and provide responsive care for their children.

"Research has proven that early nurturing experiences transform lives. The Eight Principles of Parenting that are detailed in our book are supported by research and rooted in attachment theory. Attached at the Heart provides science and evidence-backed recommendations to guide new parents in their loving journey," said Nicholson.

The 3rd edition provides new recommendations regarding infant sleep, how to help children and their parents maintain a secure attachment, and how parents can learn to be more emotionally self-aware in order to teach their children emotional regulation strategies.

Additions to the 3rd Edition of Attached at the Heart include new information on:

Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) vs. Positive Childhood Experiences (PCEs). Adverse childhood experiences can have a lifelong impact on physical and psychological health. Recent research has shown that positive childhood experiences and relational buffers can mitigate the impact of ACEs.

Parents are their child's emotional regulators. Babies cannot regulate intense emotions on their own. Parents must learn to self-regulate so that they can help babies regulate their emotions. This book offers trauma-informed strategies to help parents regulate their own emotions such as "Heart-focused Breathing" and other calming techniques.

Resilience is the key to adapting to life's ups and downs. When babies and young children receive nurturing care in the first years of their lives, it builds strong, resilient brains. As they grow older, resilience isn't about tough love but rather guiding and teaching children strategies to navigate life's stressors with a safety net of connection.

The way a baby is born influences the infant's gut microbiome. Vaginal birth is the primary way that the baby receives gut bacteria from the mother, providing a powerful head start for their immune system. Breastfeeding and skin-to-skin holding are additional ways of "seeding and feeding" the bacteria in the gut known as the microbiome.

"Breastsleeping" is a protective way of sharing sleep. "Breastsleeping" is a new term coined by infant sleep researchers Dr. James McKenna and Dr. Helen Ball to describe the integral relationship between feeding method and sleep. Learn how mothers can be responsive even while they sleep.

and Dr. to describe the integral relationship between feeding method and sleep. Learn how mothers can be responsive even while they sleep. Gentle alternatives to Sleep Training. Attached at the Heart offers gentle strategies to help babies sleep without resorting to cry-it-out approaches. These tried-and-true methods have helped many exhausted parents get more sleep while still meeting their babies' needs.

More nature and less screen time strengthens attachment. Screens have diverted our children from enjoying heart-to-heart connection and the joys of nature. Attached at the Heart offers strategies for reducing screen time and encouraging children to use nature for learning, playing and calming.

Attached at the Heart, 3rd Edition continues to be an irreplaceable guide to raising compassionate, resilient children and ultimately making the world a happier, healthier and better place. It is also the textbook for the Attached at the Heart Parenting Program.

The book is also available for pre-order at Amazon. Visit the Attached at the Heart website for more information.

