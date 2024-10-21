New In Vitro Study Demonstrates Superior Absorption of Chelamax® Magnesium

This whitepaper presents scientific evidence from our latest in vitro study, showing that Chelamax® chelated magnesium delivers superior absorption in the gastrointestinal tract compared to magnesium oxide and a leading competitor's product. Post this

The in vitro study compared the bioaccessibility and bioavailability of Chelamax® chelated magnesium against other magnesium sources, such as inorganic magnesium oxide and a competitor's product. Results revealed significantly higher absorption rates for Chelamax® Magnesium Bisglycinate and Magnesium Citrate. The whitepaper provides insights on:

Growing demand for magnesium supplements

The advantages of increased absorption in Innophos' magnesium products compared to magnesium oxide

Performance comparisons between Chelamax® and Albion® Magnesium Bisglycinate

Innophos' rigorous research and development, including in vitro digestion model studies, confirm the superior absorption of its magnesium products. Offering a variety of magnesium forms for different applications, Innophos also provides technical and formulation support to customers. Chelamax® chelated minerals are supported by an industry-leading 3-step verification process to ensure product quality and integrity. Innophos remains committed to delivering the highest quality, science-backed products, setting new standards in the nutrition industry for validation, transparency, and innovation.

Download the whitepaper and learn more about how to formulate highly absorbable magnesium supplements here.

About Innophos

Innophos is a leading global producer of specialty ingredient solutions that deliver far-reaching, versatile benefits for the food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. We leverage our expertise in the science and technology of blending and formulating specialty phosphates and mineral ingredients to deliver multiple functional benefits for our customers. Headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey, Innophos has manufacturing operations across the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China.

Media Contact

