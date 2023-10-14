New Increase Diversity™ Roadmap from Jennifer Tardy Consulting Simplifies Diversity Recruiting & Retention without Harm

Did you know that organizations with diverse employees are 70% more likely to gain new markets* and experience 15x more sales revenue? Or that diverse teams make better decisions 87% of the time? Introducing Jennifer Tardy Consulting's Increase Diversity™ Roadmap: A strategic program for fostering inclusion, equity, and diversity in organizations, designed to drive positive change and innovation - without creating harm.

BOWIE, Md., Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a world where increasing diversity is both an opportunity and a challenge, organizations are faced with the critical question: How can we effectively enhance diversity in our workforce without unintentionally harming job applicants, employees, customers, communities, and our brand reputation? Recognizing the multifaceted nature of this issue, Jennifer Tardy Consulting (aka "Team JTC) understands that there is no one-size-fits-all solution, and the responsibility for change extends beyond recruiters.

That's where the Increase Diversity™ (ID) Roadmap comes in. It is a comprehensive training and consulting program tailored to guide workplaces in the creation of diverse and inclusive environments through diversity recruiting and retention programs - without creating harm.

Instead of relying on generic online statistics, Team JTC uses an organization's unique hiring and employment data to craft a tailored action plan, ensuring a strategy that truly resonates with their workplace. Leveraging this unique data as a guide, we empower organizations to take practical and impactful steps towards recruiting and retaining a diverse workforce.

"The greatest challenge we face as recruiters, hiring managers, and interview team members on the front lines of workplace diversity initiatives is our perception of what someone should look or behave like to demonstrate their qualifications," said Jenn Tardy, founder and CEO of Team JTC.

The ID Roadmap follows one critical path from start to finish, identifying actions that a workplace must start doing, stop doing, and continue doing to eliminate bias and increase diversity in recruiting and retention practices. The result is lasting change throughout organizations that goes beyond mere intentions, including:

A stronger company and employment brand reputation

Enhanced creativity and innovation

Organizations with diverse employees are 70% more likely to gain new markets* and experience 15x more sales revenue**

Diverse teams make better decisions 87% of the time***

A healthier workplace culture with reduced turnover

The Increase Diversity™ Roadmap is a partner in building a workplace that reflects the rich tapestry of our society. It's not just about checking the box; it's about cultivating an environment where every voice is valued, and diversity is celebrated.

For more information about the Increase Diversity™ Roadmap and Team JTC, visit www.jennifertardy.com or contact us today.

About Jennifer Tardy Consulting

Jennifer Tardy Consulting (aka "Team JTC") serves as the primary resource for training and consulting that specializes in diversity recruiting and retention. It also provides valuable support to ambitious job seekers in their pursuit of career success. Jennifer Tardy Consulting is committed to advancing diversity and excellence in the workplace, making it the preferred partner for both organizations and individuals seeking career and diversity solutions.

For more information, visit https://www.jennifertardy.com/

