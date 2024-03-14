New Index Ranks Climate Impact of Transportation for 100 Largest U.S. Metro Areas

"In 2023 we saw many of the pandemic related reductions in transportation emissions return to pre-pandemic levels," said Laura Schewel, StreetLight CEO and VP of Transportation Software at Jacobs. "Now is the time to take a close look at transportation climate impact locally." Post this

"In 2023 we saw many of the pandemic related reductions in transportation emissions return to pre-pandemic levels," said Laura Schewel, StreetLight CEO and VP of Transportation Software at Jacobs. "Now is the time to take a close look at transportation climate impact locally. Across the US, the composition of a community's emissions varies a lot. With data-driven findings in hand, leaders can more accurately understand the patterns that drive emissions, and thus better plan for and execute on regional transportation projects."

StreetLight Data's 2024 U.S. Transportation Climate Impact Index Best Performing Top 10 U.S. Metro Areas:

The top metro areas generally have low VMT, significant bike and pedestrian activity, high per-capita transit use, as well as better fuel economy.

1. San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA

2. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ

3. San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA

4. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

5. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA

6. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA

7. Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA

8. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH

9. Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA

10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV

Featured Findings from StreetLight Data's 2024 U.S. Transportation Climate Impact Index:

Coastal and Northeast Metros Rank High

Top-ranking metros are concentrated around the coasts and the upper northeast. The west also sees most metros ranking in the top 50. Metros ranking worst for climate performance are located primarily in the southeast and central U.S.

Large Metros Don't Necessarily Rank the Highest

Big cities New York , Los Angeles , and Chicago are in the top quartile for climate ranking, while Atlanta , Houston , and Dallas rank in the bottom 50.

, , and are in the top quartile for climate ranking, while , , and rank in the bottom 50. The NYC metro ranks in the top 10 for nearly all factors, and first for transit and bike activity. It is sixth for limiting VMT, which is a bit lower than might be expected given that transit ridership is well ahead of all other metros. NYC lags in EV penetration, ranking 36th.

San Jose is First – But With Worrisome VMT Trends

San Jose is the top metro overall for transportation climate performance. It ranks first across 4 factors: VMT, Fuel Economy, EV Penetration, and Truck Miles Traveled. However, it ranks in the bottom 50 for Change in VMT. VMT is coming back quickly in the region, a warning sign as San Jose looks to lower emissions further.

Augusta-Richmond County is Last

The Augusta - Richmond County metro region, spanning South Carolina and Georgia , ranks worst for overall climate impact. The metro scores below rank 70 across every measure and 98th for both VMT and Transit. Miles driven are high and EVs, fuel efficient vehicles, and alternative modes are less common than in various other metros.

- metro region, spanning and , ranks worst for overall climate impact. The metro scores below rank 70 across every measure and 98th for both VMT and Transit. Miles driven are high and EVs, fuel efficient vehicles, and alternative modes are less common than in various other metros. Just ahead of the greater Augusta metro, the lowest scorers for overall climate impact are the greater metro regions of Omaha, NE ; Columbia, SC ; Jackson, MS ; and Bakersfield, CA.

To get a copy and explore StreetLight Data's 2024 U.S. Transportation Climate Impact Index report, and view the full 100 U.S. metro areas across each of eight transportation climate factors, visit streetlightdata.com/transportation-climate-report.

Methodology

StreetLight Data's 2024 U.S. Transportation Climate Impact Index ranks the top 100 most populated metros across eight key climate impact factors, including Vehicle Miles Traveled (VMT), Fuel Economy, Transit, EV Penetration, Biking Activity, Pedestrian Activity, Truck Miles Traveled, and finally, VMT Change. Relevant factors are normalized by population size. To create a final ranking, factors were assigned a weight based on StreetLight's analysis of the factor's relative climate impact.

