New Indiana Inspection and Permitting Software for Public Environmental Health Agencies

Inspect2go has been providing inspection and permitting software to city and county government agencies in Indiana for over 10 years. Our solutions have recently expanded to include environmental health inspection software and permitting/licensing systems for food establishments, pools, onsite sewage, and other programs.
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We've been delivering software solutions to government agencies in Indiana (IN) for over a decade. Our clients are primarily city and county agencies that operate under Indiana state and federal regulatory codes. Our recent expansion now includes permitting and licensing for all food-related programs, including temporary food events, farmers markets, retail food establishments, and mobile food units. All relevant license applications, inspection checklists, and supporting forms are included in the software package.
The system also supports pool licensing and inspections, onsite sewage/septic inspection forms and permitting, body art/tattoo regulation, complaint tracking, and housing inspections. The inspection software is available as a web-based platform and through offline-capable mobile apps. Citizens can access inspection scores or pay for permits through an online public portal.
Learn more: Indiana Environmental Health Inspection and Permitting Software
Inspection Forms and Licensing Applications Include:
- Food (farmers market, temporary, retail, and mobile food)
- Pools
- Onsite Sewage/Septic
- Body Art/Tattoo
- Complaints
- Environmental Health/Vital Records
About Inspect2go
Inspect2go offers specialized software for city, county, and state-level government agencies. We serve public health, environmental health, engineering, building, code enforcement, and other departments that interact daily with the public. Products and services include public web portals for online citizen access, permitting and licensing software with online applications and payment processing, data migration, cloud (SQL) database hosting services, inspection mobile applications, and custom programming services to automate complex office workflows. Inspect2go products are web/cloud-based solutions with ongoing SaaS support and maintenance.
