New Indiana Inspection and Permitting Software for Public Environmental Health Agencies

Inspect2go has been providing inspection and permitting software to city and county government agencies in Indiana for over 10 years. Our solutions have recently expanded to include environmental health inspection software and permitting/licensing systems for food establishments, pools, onsite sewage, and other programs.

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We've been delivering software solutions to government agencies in Indiana (IN) for over a decade. Our clients are primarily city and county agencies that operate under Indiana state and federal regulatory codes. Our recent expansion now includes permitting and licensing for all food-related programs, including temporary food events, farmers markets, retail food establishments, and mobile food units. All relevant license applications, inspection checklists, and supporting forms are included in the software package.