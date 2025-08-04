New Industry Survey Unveils Key Revenue Generating and Customer Satisfaction Insights for Carpet Cleaning Businesses

"Understanding consumer insights is essential for carpet cleaning businesses aiming to grow sustainably and competitively" - Glen Essakow, General Manager at ServiceMonster. Post this

Additionally, the report uncovers valuable pricing insights, showing that most customers are comfortable paying between $100-$400 per service, suggesting businesses should identify pricing sweet spots that meet market expectations.

The survey also emphasizes potential growth through service expansion, as 80% of customers expressed interest in additional services such as upholstery cleaning, providing an avenue for businesses to diversify and boost revenue. Further, the report indicates a strong customer preference for digital communication, identifying email and SMS as the most effective methods for sending reminders and promotional offers.

"Understanding these consumer insights is essential for carpet cleaning businesses aiming to grow sustainably and competitively," says Glen Essakow, General Manager at ServiceMonster. "This report provides valuable benchmarks and actionable strategies that will help businesses optimize their operations and customer interactions."

The "2025 State of Professional Carpet Cleaning Survey Report" is now available for free download and is tailored specifically to empower carpet cleaning businesses with regional and nationwide data.

Carpet cleaning professionals looking to stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market can access the full report here:

About ServiceMonster:

ServiceMonster provides comprehensive software solutions tailored specifically for carpet cleaning, pressure washing, and exterior cleaning businesses. With over two decades of innovation, ServiceMonster helps service professionals streamline operations, enhance customer satisfaction, and drive profitable growth. For more information, visit servicemonster.com.

Andi Conti, ServiceMonster, 1 (888)-901-3300, [email protected], https://www.servicemonster.com/

