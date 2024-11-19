New Infographic Helps Parents Understand the Proactive Role of Life Coaching for Kids in Child Mental Health

Just like physical education is important for helping our children develop healthy bodies, mindset education is critical for helping children develop a healthy mind - and life coaching for kids is a powerful proactive solution that can help. Post this

Key Features of the Infographic:

A Clear Visual Guide: Parents can quickly locate where their child might fit on the mental health continuum.

Empowering Families with Choice: Demonstrates the proactive role life coaching can play alongside traditional counseling options. While counselors work across the entire continuum, life coaches focus on the mental wellness phases.

A Focus on Thriving: Highlights life coaching as a powerful proactive tool for building resilience and confidence in children who face everyday challenges but are not in crisis.

About Renaye Thornborrow and Adventures in Wisdom Inc.

Renaye Thornborrow is leading a worldwide mission to bring life coaching and mindset skills training to kids. Since 2013, her company, Adventures in Wisdom Inc., has certified hundreds of coaches in over 30 countries, helping them create a business they love as a life coach for kids while empowering children around the world. For Renaye, motherhood was the catalyst for turning her lifelong passion for personal development into a powerful story-based coaching curriculum to help children develop the mindset and skill set to be confident and prepared to thrive in life. Renaye is a personal development expert and founder and CEO of Adventures in Wisdom. She is an author, former 3-year board member for the Association of Coach Training Organizations (ACTO), former corporate marketing executive, and the proud mother of 22-year-old twins – a son and a daughter. Adventures in Wisdom is an ICF CCE (Continuing Coach Education) provider. To learn more, visit https://www.adventuresinwisdom.com, call 512-222-6659, or send email to mail to: [email protected] [renaye at adventuresinwisdom dot com]

