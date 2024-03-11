New Infusion Nurses Society Standards of Practice Recommends Tamper-Evident Protection and Care at Home

"I am so glad to see that the INS recognizes the value of a tamper-evident device like PICC Guard. Hospitals using PICC Guard can eliminate the need for a sitter and move patients to outpatient care faster, saving thousands of dollars annually," said Katie Justice, President of PICC Guard, LLC. Post this

Katie Justus, RN, the President of PICC Guard, LLC, stated, "As a small business whose mission is to improve the standard of care for patients, it is exciting to see the new additions to the INS Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice. Hospitalized patients with a history of substance use are at risk for using illegal drugs while hospitalized, which could lead to infection, overdose, or other complications. PICC Guard can reduce the cost of care for these patients by eliminating the need for a sitter and moving them to outpatient care sooner."

The new INS Standard 66 addresses various aspects of home infusion therapy, including home care for PWID—Standard 66 supports caring for these high-risk patients at home when the environment is supportive. With PICC Guard, the clinicians and caregivers managing the patient's treatment can have confidence that the patient's VAD is safe to use while allowing the patient the freedom and comfort of being at home rather than hospitalized until the end of therapy. Jesse Justus, a Board Certified Emergency Medicine physician, states, "The new additions to the INS Infusion Therapy Standards of Practice are inspiring. These bring awareness to a problem prevalent in healthcare for years. With these new Standards, we will be able to create a change in the culture of treating patients with a history of substance use.

About PICC Guard, LLC

A privately held company based in the United States, PICC Guard, LLC believes in transforming lives through medical innovation. The co-founders are seasoned medical professionals emphasizing accountability, quality, and improving our communities through innovative medical technology. The PICC Guard device was created to fill a void identified in caring for high-risk patients such as patients with a history of substance use, confused, incarcerated, or pediatric patients. Designed to cover and protect the access points of an IV catheter, the PICC Guard can reduce the risk of CLABSI, shorten the length of stay, and lower the risk of accidental overdose. The first device to be cleared by the FDA is the market leader in IV catheter tamper-evidence and access protection.

About RyMed Technologies, LLC

A privately held company in the United States, RyMed Technologies, LLC is committed to improving patient outcomes related to catheter-related bloodstream infection prevention and catheter occlusion reduction by providing product solutions with fail-safe engineering design technologies. RyMed is the market leader in antimicrobial needleless connectors. PICC Guard protects a high-risk population from complications in any patient safety initiative. RyMed is proud to partner with PICC Guard, LLC.

Media Contact

Katie Justice, RN, President, PICCGuard, LLC, 1 918-519-2563, [email protected], https://www.piccguard.com/

Todd Adamson, Director of Sales, RyMed Technologies, LLC, 1 615-790-8093, [email protected], http://rymedtech.com/

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE PICCGuard, LLC