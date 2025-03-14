New Initiative Empowers Colleges Nationwide to Become Seizure Informed with Seizure Prepared U

This program is a game-changer—it's about ensuring that no student feels isolated or at risk because of their diagnosis. By educating and training campus communities, we are fostering a culture of awareness, preparedness, and support." Post this

Students with epilepsy often face stigma and safety concerns that can impact their college experience. Many choose not to disclose their diagnosis due to fear of discrimination or lack of awareness from faculty and peers. Seizures can happen anywhere, and faculty, resident advisors, campus safety staff, and students must know how to recognize and respond appropriately. This program ensures that college communities are educated, prepared, and equipped to support students with epilepsy.

"Students with epilepsy should feel confident that their campus community understands how to recognize and respond to seizures," said Lisa Gallipoli, Executive Director of Epilepsy Alliance America. "This program is a game-changer—it's about ensuring that no student feels isolated or at risk because of their diagnosis. By educating and training campus communities, we are fostering a culture of awareness, preparedness, and support."

For Colleen Quinn, founder of Paul's Purple Warriors, this initiative is personal. Her college-aged son, Paul, has epilepsy, and she has been a driving force behind Paul's Law, which mandates seizure first aid training for New Jersey educators and seizure-safe signs in New Jersey businesses. Colleen has taken her son's college experience to help develop this program, ensuring that campuses are educated, prepared, and truly supportive.

"We've worked tirelessly to ensure K-12 schools are seizure safe, but the need doesn't stop at high school graduation," Quinn shared. "College students face unique challenges, and this program fills a critical gap."

Paul's Purple Warriors has also mentored advocates in over six states to create laws protecting children with epilepsy in K-12 schools, expanding the impact of this movement nationwide.

Seizure Prepared U was piloted with Epilepsy Alliance Ohio, Epilepsy Alliance West Central New York, part of EPI, and Epilepsy Services of New Jersey, who conducted Seizure Recognition and Response Training at Colleges and Universities. Paul's Purple Warriors secured the State University of New York at Old Westbury in Long Island as the first school trained. The pilot training took place at Centenary University in New Jersey, Northern Kentucky University in Kentucky, and St. John Fisher University in New York.

Seizure Prepared U offers schools the training and tools necessary to create a seizure-smart community, equipping campus personnel—including Health Services, Disability Services, Campus Safety, Residence Life, and Athletics—with the knowledge they need to support students with epilepsy. Participating colleges and universities will receive seizure recognition and response training, TRUST seizure response posters for high-traffic areas, and guidance on fostering epilepsy awareness on campus.

Seizure Prepared U is now accepting applications for its August cohort. Institutions committed to student safety are invited to participate and take a proactive role in creating a campus where all students—including those with epilepsy—feel safe, supported, and empowered.

For more information on how to enroll your college or university, contact Lisa Gallipoli or visit seizurepreparedu.org.

About the Partners

Paul's Purple Warriors is dedicated to promoting epilepsy education and awareness and providing financial assistance to families of children with epilepsy. Founded to protect students by creating safe school environments through staff training, Paul's Purple Warriors NJ has successfully passed two epilepsy-related laws since 2020 and has initiated a federal epilepsy bill in partnership with Epilepsy Services of New Jersey. To learn more, visit https://www.ppwnj.org/

Epilepsy Services of New Jersey (ESNJ), an affiliate of the Family Resource Network, is a statewide nonprofit organization that includes Autism Family Services of NJ, Caregivers of NJ, and Epilepsy Services of NJ. ESNJ offers a range of programs for families living with epilepsy, including employment services, respite care, summer camp, support groups, scholarships, and information and referral assistance. Additionally, ESNJ provides free educational presentations on topics affecting those with epilepsy and trains schools and communities on seizure recognition and response. To learn more, visit www.epilepsyservicesnj.org.

Epilepsy Alliance America is a nationwide network of community-based epilepsy organizations dedicated to addressing the challenges of seizures and promoting independence and quality of life for people with epilepsy and their families. Founded in 2018 by eight leading grassroots epilepsy organizations, the Alliance provides direct support services, information, education, advocacy, and public awareness efforts to approximately one million Americans living with epilepsy. Epilepsy Alliance America is actively accepting new members who share in its mission of supporting individuals with epilepsy. To learn more, visit www.epilepsyallianceamerica.org.

