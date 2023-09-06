New Innovative Game MIND BODY TRIVIA Launches With a Celebrity Twist to Boost Mental Fitness and Physical Well-Being

"Health starts in our minds. That's why Mind Body Trivia is here to create health, food and fitness awareness through play." Tweet this

It's also the first mobile trivia game to reward players for walking as they play. The more steps you take the more coins you earn. Players can play solo or those with a competitive streak can challenge a friend.

"Mind Body Trivia is a game changer. Its fresh, original content boosts your brain and promotes an active lifestyle," said founder Lesley Nagy. "We're the first trivia mobile game with image-filled answer choices. Whether you're an athlete, influencer, yogi or, just wanna see Selena Gomez or Rihanna, there are illustrated topics for everyone."

Mind Body Trivia was created by identical twins who each brought their distinct expertise to Mind Body Trivia. As women in the mobile gaming industry, the twins are breaking the barriers to create inclusive magazine-style games that showcase celebrities, health and wellness in a fun, positive way.

"Health starts in our minds. That's why Mind Body Trivia is here to create health, food and fitness awareness through play," said co-creator Dr. Carrie Tayour. "My nutrition trivia compares calories, proteins, fats and carbs for all the food we love. Not just fruits or veggies, I made sure to include snacks and desserts."

Mind Body Trivia covers topics most games never cater to: fitness, running, tennis, golf cycling, swimming, Olympics, health, nutrition and more. There's still plenty of trivia on baseball, basketball, football, hockey and soccer. New sports trivia was crafted to include women's soccer, WNBA and Paralympians.

This unique trivia game reads like a magazine offering snippets of knowledge, including factoids and famous quotes. No longer will quiz fans see the same old trivia questions that've been around for years. Mind Body Trivia is unlike any trivia game on the market today.

ABOUT MIND BODY TRIVIA

Mind Body Trivia is available Free-to-play on iOS and Android devices for trivia buffs or casual app gamers alike with picture-filled multiple choice questions in an intuitive, easy-to-use interface. Since 63% of mobile gamers are women, this women-led startup is devoted to creating more opportunities for women in the games industry. Their mission is to create positive gaming experiences that are inclusive, diverse and empower the whole family to play. Mind Body Trivia is a registered trademark. For more information, visit www.mindbodytrivia.com.

Developer: Look Left Productions

Global Release Date: Sept. 6, 2023

Platforms: iOS, Android

Price: Free-to-play

Languages: English

Website: MindBodyTrivia.com

Social: Facebook (appmindbodytrivia), Instagram (@mindbodytrivia)

Media Contact

For press inquiries, please contact:, Look Left Productions, 1 213-563-0679, [email protected], https://www.mindbodytrivia.com

SOURCE MIND BODY TRIVIA