New Insights Reveal C15:0 Nutrient as "Essential" to Blue Zone Longevity

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading C15:0 researcher, Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, discussed the link between this newly discovered essential fatty acid and Blue Zone longevity on Daily Blast Live. This discovery may hold the key to understanding why residents of Blue Zones consistently live longer, healthier lives.

Blue Zones, regions globally known for the high number of centenarians among their populations, have long intrigued scientists and biohackers alike. Recent research suggests that the secret to their extended lifespan may lie at the cellular level, including higher levels of a nutrient called C15:0.

C15:0, also known as pentadecanoic acid, is an odd-chain saturated fatty acid found in whole fat dairy and some types of fish. While it has been believed that omega-3s from fish-based diets are the secret to healthier life in the Blue Zones, new research is supporting the hypothesis that C15:0 plays an even more important role, especially when it comes to longevity.

The latest peer-reviewed research published in 'Nutrients' showed that the pure C15:0 ingredient in fatty15, a daily C15:0 supplement, outperforms current longevity-enhancing compounds, including rapamycin and metformin. "C15:0 is remarkably good at supporting both our healthspan and lifespan," says Dr. Stephanie Venn-Watson, Co-Founder of Seraphina Therapeutics. "From reversing core cellular aging mechanisms to meaningfully improving clinical outcomes, C15:0 helps to explain how people in Blue Zones live healthier and longer."

While the study focused on Blue Zone populations, the implications of C15:0, the first essential fatty acid to be discovered since omega-3, extend to a wider audience, inviting discussions about dietary choices and their potential impact on aging. In his recent health and wellness newsletter, Dr. Mark Hyman commented that C15:0 is "turning out to be an extremely exciting compound in regards to longevity." As the scientific community continues to explore the role of C15:0 in longevity, the potential applications for promoting well-being on a global scale are becoming increasingly significant.

Seraphina Therapeutics, Inc. is a health and wellness company dedicated to advancing global health through the discovery of essential fatty acids and micronutrient therapeutics. Through rigorous breakthrough science, the company develops fatty acid supplements, food fortifiers, and nutritional interventions to strengthen cells, keep mitochondria working and advance cellular homeostasis to counter age-related breakdown. With its team of industry-leading scientists, Seraphina Therapeutics challenges long-held approaches to nutrition, enabling the creation of novel health products designed to support quality of life. For more information, please visit DiscoverC15.com and fatty15.com.

