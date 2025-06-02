New Integration with FleetWorx Unlocks Marketing Power for Your Fleet

"Now, with FleetWorx fully integrated into our platform, our customers can turn that operational insight into tangible marketing results- reaching hyper-local audiences while optimizing routes, safety, and costs," said Ezra Kwak, CEO of FleetUp. Post this

"FleetUp has always delivered real-time visibility and operational control," said Ezra Kwak, CEO of FleetUp. "Now, with FleetWorx, our customers can turn that operational insight into tangible marketing results- reaching hyper-local audiences while optimizing routes, safety, and costs."

FleetWorx complements FleetUp's robust tracking and analytics, adding an unprecedented layer of marketing potential to every mile your fleet drives. According to Cory Moskowitz, CEO of FleetWorx, "We're thrilled to bring our retargeting system to FleetUp's customers. When every vehicle on the road becomes a way to build brand familiarity, it opens up new avenues for businesses to engage prospective customers where it truly counts - right in their own neighborhoods."

Key Benefits for FleetUp Customers

Retarget People Who've Seen Your Branded Vehicles

FleetWorx captures the MAIDs of nearby mobile devices, turning brand exposures into targeted ads on popular digital platforms.

Boost Marketing ROI with Hyper-Local Engagement

Ensure every mile driven works to reinforce brand awareness and generate leads from the exact communities you serve.

Full Transparency from Fleet Activity to Customer Acquisition

Align operational data and marketing outcomes in one place- helping you fine-tune routes, driver performance, and campaign strategies.

About FleetWorx

FleetWorx began as a division of TransPromotion focused on truckside advertising and emerged as a standalone company in 2024. By capturing the Mobile Advertising IDs of individuals who encounter branded fleet vehicles, FleetWorx empowers home service providers to digitally retarget these audiences across Facebook, Instagram, and other leading platforms. This innovative approach turns every trip into a measurable opportunity to extend brand reach and engage new customers.

About FleetUp

Founded in 2013, FleetUp is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider specializing in fleet and asset management for real-time operational visibility. Its cloud-based platform integrates vehicles, employees, and worksites to help businesses optimize routing, increase driver safety, and minimize environmental impact. Headquartered in San Jose, California, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Mexico, and Chile, FleetUp helps companies of all sizes make informed, data-driven decisions about their fleet operations.

