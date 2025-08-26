New Integrity Urgent Care Clinic: Now Open in Princeton, Texas

"Opening in Princeton allows us to serve this growing community with the kind of urgent care experience we'd want for our own families," said Heather Herriage of Integrity Urgent Care. Post this

Princeton is one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with the population more than doubling in recent years. With many families living in the Princeton area and commuting to Dallas or McKinney, Integrity Urgent Care's convenient, after-hours care is essential.

"We're proud to bring high-quality urgent care to Princeton, Lowry Crossing, Farmersville, and nearby communities," said Jessica Van Meter, Regional Director at Integrity Urgent Care. "Our clinic is designed for busy families and working professionals, with walk-in availability, same-day treatment for common illnesses and injuries, and extended evening and weekend hours."

Complete Care for the Princeton Community

Integrity Urgent Care in Princeton treats a wide range of medical needs, including flu symptoms, colds, sore throats, ear infections, sprains, cuts, sports injuries, and more. The clinic also offers:

School and sports physicals for Princeton ISD and other area school students

On-site X-ray and lab testing

Treatment for work-related injuries and occupational medicine services

Online check-in to save your spot and reduce wait time

The clinic accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicaid, Medicare, TriCare and TRIWEST. Integrity Urgent Care also offers competitive self-pay pricing.

Local Providers, Local Care

Integrity Urgent Care in Princeton is led by Payton Franklin, PA-C and Heather Herriage, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, both passionate about providing patient-first care.

"Opening in Princeton allows us to serve this growing community with the kind of urgent care experience we'd want for our own families," said Herriage. "Friendly, efficient, and compassionate."

Franklin added, "Integrity Urgent Care is more than a clinic – it's a place where neighbors care for neighbors."

Conveniently Located on Highway 380 – Open 7 Days a Week

Integrity Urgent Care in Princeton is open seven days a week with extended hours to fit your schedule. Integrity Urgent Care is here for you whether you're searching for:

Urgent care near Princeton High School

A walk-in clinic on Highway 380

Pediatric urgent care near Lavon Lake

Fast medical care in Collin County after hours

For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/Princeton-TX or call (972) 833-8053.

About Integrity Urgent Care

Integrity Urgent Care, subsidiary of Xpress Wellness, increases access to urgent, occupational and virtual primary care. With a mission of serving underserved communities, Integrity Urgent Care offers less cost, less wait and greater care to Rowlett residents and businesses for common illnesses, minor injuries, on-site x-rays, lab work, occupational medicine, and more — all at a fraction of the cost of a typical E.R. visit.

