New Integrity Urgent Care Clinic: Now Open in Rowlett, Texas

"We're so excited to welcome Rowlett families through our doors," said Jennifer Kirby, Director of Operations at Integrity Urgent Care. "Our team is dedicated to delivering high-quality care in a friendly, welcoming environment. We want patients to feel seen and supported from the moment they walk in."

Dr. Eddy Dark, Chief Development Officer and Texas native, added, "Growing up, my mom would always take me to the ER for things like a sprained ankle because there weren't other options. At Integrity, we provide about 80% of the services you'd find in an ER, but at a much lower cost and with a lot more convenience. We're proud to bring that to the Rowlett community."

The Rowlett urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid, and offers transparent self-pay pricing for uninsured patients. Patients can walk in anytime or check in online for added convenience.

Integrity Urgent Care is part of the Xpress Wellness family, operating more than 70 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas, all focused on making high-quality healthcare more accessible.

For more information or to check in online, visit IntegrityUC.com.

About Integrity Urgent Care

Integrity Urgent Care, subsidiary of Xpress Wellness, increases access to urgent, occupational and virtual primary care. With a mission of serving underserved communities, Integrity Urgent Care offers less cost, less wait and greater care to Rowlett residents and businesses for common illnesses, minor injuries, on-site x-rays, lab work, occupational medicine, and more — all at a fraction of the cost of a typical E.R. visit.

