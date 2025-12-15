New Integrity Urgent Care Clinic Opens in Hempstead, Texas

"As a close-knit rural community, Hempstead benefits from expanded access to walk-in health care close to home. With extended evening and weekend hours, we're here when and where the community needs us most," said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Urgent Care. Post this

Local employers can benefit from drug screening, physicals, immunizations, testing and worker's compensation services.

"Our company was founded with the desire to increase access to affordable, exceptional care," said David Pyle, CEO of Integrity Urgent Care. "As a close-knit rural community known for its small-town values and growing families, Hempstead benefits from expanded access to walk-in health care close to home — reducing the need to travel long distances for quality medical attention. With extended evening and weekend hours, we're here when and where the community needs us most."

The Hempstead urgent care location accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare, TriCare and TriWest, while offering competitive, transparent self-pay options for uninsured patients.

"Our team is ready to serve the Hempstead community with the same high level of care and compassion that has earned our patients' trust across Texas," said Dr. Eddy Dark, the company's Texas Medical Director.

"HEDC's mission is to promote and enhance economic growth in Hempstead, Texas," shared the Hempstead Economic Development Corp. "This new urgent care facility is a wonderful example of that mission in action — providing accessible, high-quality healthcare for our residents, creating local jobs, and supporting the continued growth of our community. We are proud to welcome this development and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on Hempstead."

Integrity Urgent Care in Hempstead is open seven days a week – Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit IntegrityUC.com/Hempstead or call 979-209-0461.

Adam Belmont, Integrity Urgent Care, 1 972-922-3129, [email protected], integrityuc.com

